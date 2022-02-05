I can't change $_SESSION value with jquery

PHP
#1

Hello,
I wat to give users a message when they make an error on login, e.g. when they forget to fill username / password, or insert wrong username / password
I decided to use $_SESSIOn[‘login_error’] for this purpose
Initially $_SESSIOn['login_error'] = "";
A message is echoed when this variable’s value is not “”.
I want to change its value on button click but it doesn’t work

Here is the login form code:

	echo '<form method="post" action="includes/login.inc.php">
						<input type="text" name="username" placeholder="Username">
						<input type="password" name="password" placeholder="password">
						<input type="hidden" name="destination" value=" '.$directing_url.'"/>
						<button type="submit" name="submit">Login</button>
					</form>
					<ul>
						<li><a href="reset-password.php">Forgot Password</a></li>
						<li><a href="signup.php">Sign up</a></li>
					</ul>';
					}
					///message for pasword reset success
					if (isset($_GET["newpwd"])) {
						if ($_GET["newpwd"] == "passwordupdated"){
							echo '<p class="signupsuccess">Your password has been reset</p>';
						}
					}
					 //code for login error message
					 if(isset($message) && ($message !="")){
						 include_once 'pages/error_message.php';; 
					 }

Here is the login process code:



if(empty($_POST['username']) || empty($_POST['password'])){
    $_SESSION['login_error']="Missing username and / or password";
	header("Location:".$url);
	exit();
}   else {//fields are not enpty.
	      $username = ($_POST['username']);

		  $password = ($_POST['password']);

	//Retrieve user account information for the given username

	$sql = "SELECT * FROM users WHERE username = :username";

	$stmt = $db->prepare($sql);

	//Bind value

	$stmt->bindValue('username', $username);

	//Execute statement

	$stmt->execute();

	$row = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
	print_r($row);
	//CHeck if username exist.
	if(count($row) < 1){
					//If count($row) < 1 -> username doesnt exist
					 $_SESSION['login_error']="Incorrect username or password";
					header("Location:".$url);
					exit();
	} else { //username exists.
	         $hashedPasswordCheck = password_verify($password, $row['password']);
			 if($hashedPasswordCheck == false){
				 $_SESSION['login_error']="Incorrect username or password";
			    header("Location:".$url);
				exit();
			 } elseif($hashedPasswordCheck == true){
					//Login the user here
					$_SESSION['user_id'] = $row['user_id'];
					$_SESSION['firstname'] = $row['firstname'];
					$_SESSION['lastname'] = $row['lastname'];
					$_SESSION['username'] = $row['username'];
					$_SESSION['password'] = $row['password'];

					$_SESSION['login_error']="";

This is the error message code

<?php
    if(isset($message) && $message != ""){
	 
	 echo '<div  class="error_message">Login Error : '.$message.'<br>';
	 echo "<button id='error_message_button' type='submit' name='submit' class=    '           '>OK</button></div>"; 
	}
		
?>

And this is the jquer


	     $(".error_message").hide();
		 $.ajax({
                 type: "POST",
                 url: "change_value.php",
                 data: {}
                });
   });

change_value.php file


<?php
$_SESSION['login_error'] = "";
?>

I also tried adding this code

 $("#error_message_button").click(function(){
var js_var = '<?php $_SESSION['login_error'] = "";?>';
document.write(js_var);

What did I do wrong?
How do I change the variable value ?