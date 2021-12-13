I cannot send emil

<?php require 'PHPMailer-master/src/Exception.php'; require 'PHPMailer-master/src/PHPMailer.php'; require 'PHPMailer-master/src/SMTP.php'; use PHPMailer\PHPMailer\PHPMailer; use PHPMailer\PHPMailer\Exception; if (isset($_POST['sendmail'])) { $mail = new PHPMailer(true); try{ $mail->isSMTP(); $mail->Host = 'smtp.gmail.com'; $mail->SMTPAuth = true; $mail->Username = 'trialforsystemrpt@gmail.com'; $mail->Password = 'trialforsystem'; $mail->SMTPSecure = PHPMailer::ENCRYPTION_STARTTLS; $mail->Port = 587; $mail->setFrom('skymhine8@gmail.com'); $mail->addAddress($_POST['email']); $mail->Subject = $_POST['subject']; $mail->isHTML(true); $mail->Body = $_POST['message']; $mail->send(); echo '<script>alert("Successfully Send!")</script>'; }catch(Exception $e){ echo '<script>alert("Message Error!")</script>'; } } ?> <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <title>Notification</title> <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="message_style.css"> </head> <body> </body> <center> <div> <div> <div> <div class="header" style="margin-top: 4%;"> <h2 style="font-size: 25px;">Message</h2> </div> <form role="form" method="post" enctype="multipart/form-data"> <div> <div > <label for="email">Email To:</label> <input type="email" class="form-control" id="email" name="email" placeholder="Email address" maxlength="50" autocomplete="off"> </div> </div> <div class="row"> <div> <label class="subject" for="subject">Subject:</label> <input type="text" class="form-control" id="subject" name="subject" placeholder="subject" maxlength="50" autocomplete="off"> </div> </div> <div> <div> <label class="message" for="name">Message:</label> <textarea class="form-control" type="textarea" id="message" name="message" maxlength="6000" rows="4">Please Confirm my Payment...</textarea> </div> </div> <div> <div class="col-sm-9 form-group"> <button type="submit" name="sendmail" class="btn">Send</button> </div> </div> </form> </div> </div> </div> </center> <br><br><br><br><br><br><br><br> </body> </html>

“Message Error!” is showing when I try to send.

I would like also to attach an image or a file.