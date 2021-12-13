I cannot send email

PHP
#1 
<?php
	require 'PHPMailer-master/src/Exception.php';
	require 'PHPMailer-master/src/PHPMailer.php';
	require 'PHPMailer-master/src/SMTP.php';

	use PHPMailer\PHPMailer\PHPMailer;
	use PHPMailer\PHPMailer\Exception;

	if (isset($_POST['sendmail'])) {

		$mail = new PHPMailer(true);

		try{
			$mail->isSMTP();
			$mail->Host = 'smtp.gmail.com';
			$mail->SMTPAuth = true;
			$mail->Username = 'trialforsystemrpt@gmail.com';
			$mail->Password = 'trialforsystem';
			$mail->SMTPSecure = PHPMailer::ENCRYPTION_STARTTLS;
			$mail->Port = 587;
			$mail->setFrom('skymhine8@gmail.com');
			$mail->addAddress($_POST['email']);
			$mail->Subject = $_POST['subject'];
			$mail->isHTML(true);
			$mail->Body = $_POST['message'];


			$mail->send();
			echo '<script>alert("Successfully Send!")</script>';

		}catch(Exception $e){
			echo '<script>alert("Message Error!")</script>';
		}
	}
?>

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
	<title>Notification</title>
	<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="message_style.css">


</head>
<body>
	
</body>
<center>
<div>

	<div>
		<div>
			<div class="header" style="margin-top: 4%;">
			<h2 style="font-size: 25px;">Message</h2>
			</div>
			<form role="form" method="post" enctype="multipart/form-data">
				<div>
					<div >
					<label for="email">Email To:</label>
					<input type="email" class="form-control" id="email" name="email" placeholder="Email address" maxlength="50" autocomplete="off">
				</div>
			</div>

			<div class="row">
				<div>
					<label class="subject" for="subject">Subject:</label>
					<input type="text" class="form-control" id="subject" name="subject" placeholder="subject" maxlength="50" autocomplete="off">
				</div>				
			</div>

			<div>
				<div>
					<label class="message" for="name">Message:</label>
					<textarea class="form-control" type="textarea" id="message" name="message" maxlength="6000" rows="4">Please Confirm my Payment...</textarea>
				</div>
			</div>

			<div>
				<div class="col-sm-9 form-group">
					<button type="submit" name="sendmail" class="btn">Send</button>
				</div>
			</div>	
		</form>	
		</div>
	</div>
</div>
</center>

<br><br><br><br><br><br><br><br>

</body>
</html>

“Message Error!” is showing when I try to send.
I would like also to attach an image or a file.

#2

echo the error message and tell us what it says.

catch(Exception $e){
			echo $e->getMessage();
		}
#3

SMTP Error: Could not authenticate.

#4

Have you turned on “Access for less secure apps” in your Gmail account?

#5

thanks finally working

#6

how about I can insert an image or file?

#7

You mean Attach an image?

#8

yes attach image/file