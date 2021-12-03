I cannot hash my password

if (isset($_POST['login_btn'])) { $username = mysqli_real_escape_string($db, $_POST['username']); $password = mysqli_real_escape_string($db, $_POST['password']); if (empty($username)) { array_push($errors, "Username is Required"); } if (empty($password)) { array_push($errors, "Password is Required"); } if (count($errors) == 0) { $password = password_hash($password, PASSWORD_DEFAULT ); }else { array_push($errors, "Wrong username/password combination "); }

my error keep on showing.

I’m currently using md5 to encrypt my password but I want to use hash since It’s more safe.