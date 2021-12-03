I cannot hash my password

if (isset($_POST['login_btn'])) {
$username = mysqli_real_escape_string($db, $_POST['username']);
$password = mysqli_real_escape_string($db, $_POST['password']);
if (empty($username)) {
array_push($errors, "Username is Required");
}
if (empty($password)) {
array_push($errors, "Password is Required");
}
if (count($errors) == 0) {
$password = password_hash($password, PASSWORD_DEFAULT );
}else {
array_push($errors, "Wrong username/password combination ");
}
my error keep on showing.
I’m currently using md5 to encrypt my password but I want to use hash since It’s more safe.