I cannot hash my password

PHP
#1 
if (isset($_POST['login_btn'])) {
  $username = mysqli_real_escape_string($db, $_POST['username']);
  $password = mysqli_real_escape_string($db, $_POST['password']);

  if (empty($username)) {
    array_push($errors, "Username is Required");
  }
  if (empty($password)) {
    array_push($errors, "Password is Required");
  }

  if (count($errors) == 0) {
        $password = password_hash($password, PASSWORD_DEFAULT );
        
        }else {
            array_push($errors, "Wrong username/password combination ");
        }

my error keep on showing.
I’m currently using md5 to encrypt my password but I want to use hash since It’s more safe.