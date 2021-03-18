I cannot find directive upload_max_filesize to my php.ini

Hi I need to change the limits of my upload because it’s too large, my problem is I cannot find all those to my php.ini

Ubuntu 20.4 focal

/etc/php/7.4/fpm/php.ini

so I tried to add this , then I restart service php7.4-fpm restart

but still I get error when uploading files. this is the settings of my development server and it works fine, but in production server didn’t work. maybe because I add those in php.ini or am I editing the wrong php.ini ?

upload_max_filesize = 50M

post_max_size = 50M

max_input_time = 300

max_execution_time = 300