I cannot display this API data

I have been stuck with this for over 2 days. please help.
I can view the API data using console.log(data.data) but can’t seem to be able to display it on my html nor loop through it.
fetch("https://travelpayouts-travelpayouts-flight-data-v1.p.rapidapi.com/v1/prices/monthly?origin=LHR&destination=DXB¤cy=GBP", {
"method": "GET",
"headers": {
"x-access-token": "72891577707fcf74feb69ed1072907cd",
"x-rapidapi-key": "29c6caa1fcmsh4dd0870566ba44bp141221jsnc1675a6c04bb",
"x-rapidapi-host": "travelpayouts-travelpayouts-flight-data-v1.p.rapidapi.com"
}
})
.then(response => response.json())
.then(data =>{
console.log(data.data);
let html = "";
if(data){
[data].forEach(data =>{
html +=`
<div class="item">
<img src="" alt="">
<div class="flex-container">
<h1 class="title">${data.data["2021-06"].origin}</h1>
<a class="view-btn" href="#">Read More</a>
</div>
<p class="item-data">${null}</p>
</div>
`;
searchResultDiv.innerHTML = html;
})
}
})
.catch(err => {
console.error(err);
});