I cannot display this API data

JavaScript
I have been stuck with this for over 2 days. please help.

I can view the API data using console.log(data.data) but can’t seem to be able to display it on my html nor loop through it.



fetch("https://travelpayouts-travelpayouts-flight-data-v1.p.rapidapi.com/v1/prices/monthly?origin=LHR&destination=DXB&currency=GBP", {
	"method": "GET",
	"headers": {
		"x-access-token": "72891577707fcf74feb69ed1072907cd",
		"x-rapidapi-key": "29c6caa1fcmsh4dd0870566ba44bp141221jsnc1675a6c04bb",
		"x-rapidapi-host": "travelpayouts-travelpayouts-flight-data-v1.p.rapidapi.com"
	}
		

})
.then(response => response.json())
.then(data =>{
	console.log(data.data);

	let html = "";
	if(data){
		[data].forEach(data =>{
			html +=`
			
		<div class="item">
			<img src="" alt="">
			<div class="flex-container">
		  	<h1 class="title">${data.data["2021-06"].origin}</h1>
		  	<a class="view-btn" href="#">Read More</a>
			</div>
			<p class="item-data">${null}</p>
	  </div>
			
			`;

			searchResultDiv.innerHTML = html;
		})
	}
})

.catch(err => {
	console.error(err);
});
You are working with an object, with a bunch of properties, whose values are objects:

{
  "2021-06": { origin: "LON", destination: "DXB", price: 270, … },
  "2021-07": { origin: "LON", destination: "DXB", price: 264, … },
  ...
}

This means you can use a reduce statement to iterate over each of the object’s properties, then construct a string of HTML which you can insert into your page.

Here’s a simple demo:

function displayResults(data) {
  const html = Object.keys(data).reduce((acc, key) => {
    acc += `<li>
      <h2>${data[key].origin} to ${data[key].destination}</h2>
      <p>Departure: ${data[key].departure_at}</p>
      <p>Price: ${data[key].price}</p>
    </li>`;

    return acc;
  }, '');

  document.body.innerHTML = `<ul>${html}</ul>`;
}

fetch(
  // eslint-disable-next-line max-len
  'https://travelpayouts-travelpayouts-flight-data-v1.p.rapidapi.com/v1/prices/monthly?origin=LHR&destination=DXB&currency=GBP',
  {
    method: 'GET',
    headers: {
      'x-access-token': '72891577707fcf74feb69ed1072907cd',
      'x-rapidapi-key': '29c6caa1fcmsh4dd0870566ba44bp141221jsnc1675a6c04bb',
      'x-rapidapi-host': 'travelpayouts-travelpayouts-flight-data-v1.p.rapidapi.com',
    },
  }
)
  .then((response) => response.json())
  .then((result) => {
    displayResults(result.data);
  })
  .catch((err) => {
    console.error(err);
  });

Hi James,

Thank you so much.

You are a life saver!