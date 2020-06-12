I cannot centre align the logo properly for tablet/mobile devices

There’s this selector in your CSS:

.ast-header-break-point .site-header .main-header-bar-wrap .site-branding

That .ast-header-break-point is on the body element. When the page loads, that class is not on the page, so the logo is on the left, but when that class gets added by Javascript, it then moves to the center. That’s due to this CSS.

.ast-header-break-point .site-header .main-header-bar-wrap .site-branding { -js-display: flex; display: flex; flex: 1; align-self: center; }

The obvious fix is to just not rely on that Javascript class to center the logo, but I’m not sure what all you have going on in this site .