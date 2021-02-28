I cannot add bootstrap scripts into my html in ATOM

Hi,

I’m not using Bootstrap, but your image looks like the starter template at



getbootstrap.com Introduction Get started with Bootstrap, the world’s most popular framework for building responsive, mobile-first sites, with BootstrapCDN and a template starter page.

As common practice, they have placed the scripts last before the body’s end tag.

You have them in the html head. What if you place them last in the body?

It shouldn’t matter though, just my two cents.