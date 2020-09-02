I can not find the error, error "syntax error, unexpected 'else' (T_ELSE)"

Can someone help me?

<?php require_once ("config.php"); ?> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>Cadastro</title> <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="style.css"> </head> <body> <div id="Register"> <form method="post" action="?go=cadastrar"> <table id="cad_table"> <tr> <td>Nome</td> <td><input type="text" name="nome" id="nome" class="txt"></td> </tr> <tr> <td>Login</td> <td><input type="text" name="login" id="login" class="txt" maxlength="20"></td> </tr> <tr> <td>Email</td> <td><input type="text" name="email" id="email" class="txt"></td> </tr> <tr> <td>Senha</td> <td><input type="password" name="senha id="senha" class="txt" maxlength="16"></td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="2"><input type="submit" value="Registar" id="btnCad"></td> </tr> </table> </form> </div> </body> </html>