I am using 2 loops, 1 for input and 1 for td. Can we achieve the same functionality with 1 loop in Jquery?

<table class="table table-borderless table-sm">
<thead id="headTargets">
<tr>
<th width="80px">Period</th>
<th width="150px">Month</th>
<th width="80px">Status</th>
<th width="100px">Actual Value</th>
<th width="100px">Initial Target</th>
<th></th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody id="bodyTargets">
<tr id="trDataPoint_23139687" data-recordid="23139687">
<td id="tdProjectMonth_23139687">15</td>
<td id="tdCalendarMonth_23139687">2024 - March</td>
<td id="tdStatusL3_23139687">Pending</td>
<td width="100px"><input class="form-control target-form" data-recordid="23139687" data-oldvalue="" id="txtActualValue_23139687" data-prevrecordid="" value=""></td>
<td width="100px"><input class="form-control target-form" data-recordid="23139687" data-oldvalue="" id="txtInitialTarget_23139687" data-prevrecordid="" value=""></td>
<td></td>
</tr>
<tr id="trDataPoint_23139688" data-recordid="23139688">
<td id="tdProjectMonth_23139688">16</td>
<td id="tdCalendarMonth_23139688">2024 - April</td>
<td id="tdStatusL3_23139688">Pending</td>
<td width="100px"><input class="form-control target-form" data-recordid="23139688" data-oldvalue="" id="txtActualValue_23139688" data-prevrecordid="txtActualValue_23139687" value=""></td>
<td width="100px"><input class="form-control target-form" data-recordid="23139688" data-oldvalue="" id="txtInitialTarget_23139688" data-prevrecordid="txtInitialTarget_23139687" value=""></td>
<td></td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
$("#bodyTargets tr").filter(function (index) {
const firstTdText = Number($(this).find("td:first").text()) || 0;
return !(firstTdText >= (Number($txtStartMonth.val()) || 0) && firstTdText <= (Number($txtEndMonth.val()) || 0));
}).each(function (index,element) {
$(this).find("input").each(function() {
$(this).prop("disabled", true);
$(this).css('color', 'red');
});
$(this).find("td").each(function() {
$(this).css('color', 'red');
});
});
You can loop through all DOM elements and check on input or td in the loop. But if that makes to code more clean? I doubt