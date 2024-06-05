I am unable to find cause of button problem and how to change it

I’m having problems with a nav bar. There are 2 drop buttons; both are rounded and both show up as rounded buttons when I hover over them. I’m unbale to get them to match the other plain buttons.

There are about 12 buttons on the page (add to basket etc). The two in the nav bar need to be different.

I’ve searched my css files and can’t find anywhere that decorates the buttons in the nav bar.

I’ve tried creating new divs, renaming them and putting the style code in the html div but nothing happens.

Am I missing something? What do I need to do to correct it.

I’ve put a codepen url below but I am not using it for editing. The nav bar has disappered and I can’t find a way to get it to show.

you can also see the code from my website url: It’s a srcuffy nav bar - it makes it easier for you to see the problem. I’ll sort it out later.

website