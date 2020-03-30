I am trying to display images from my directory but unable to fetch the image using ID

How can i retrieve or fetch the image which is saved in my directory?

This is my dashboard where i use a link to fetch the data’s.

<body> <?php include('session.php') ?> <h2 style="text-align:center; color:orangered;"> DASHBOARD </h2> <table> <h3> <tr style="background-color:#E4EBC5; color:orangered;"> <th>Nearmiss No.</th> <th>Details</th> <th>location</th> <th>Date</th> <th>Time</th> <th>Status</th> </tr> </h3> </table> <?Php //////////////////////////////////////////// require "dbconfig.php"; // MySQL connection string $count="SELECT id,details,location,date,time,checkbox,comment,reportedname,status FROM proposals WHERE YEAR(date) = YEAR(CURDATE())"; if($stmt = $connection->query($count)){ while ($nt = $stmt->fetch_assoc()) { echo " <body> <table> <tr> <td><a href=view.php?id=$nt[id]>$nt[id] Reporter name:$nt[reportedname]</a></td> <td>$nt[details]</td> <td>$nt[location]</td> <td>$nt[date]</td> <td>$nt[time]</td> <td>$nt[status]</td> </tr> </table> </body> "; } }else{ echo $connection->error; } ?> <style> table { font-family: arial, sans-serif; border-collapse: separate; width: 100%; table-layout: fixed; background-color: #EBFFE3; overflow: auto; flex:1; text-overflow: ellipsis; } td, th { border: 1px solid #90D199; text-align: left; padding: 8px; text-overflow: ellipsis; overflow: hidden; white-space: nowrap; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #dddddd; text-overflow: ellipsis; } </style> </body>

This is my view.php where i can fetch and view the data using ID’s. Kindly help how to fetch the images which are saved in my directory and the name of the same from database?