I am trying to display images from my directory but unable to fetch the image using ID

#1

How can i retrieve or fetch the image which is saved in my directory?

This is my dashboard where i use a link to fetch the data’s.

<body>
    <?php include('session.php') ?> 
<h2 style="text-align:center; color:orangered;">
DASHBOARD
</h2>

  
<table>   
<h3>
                    <tr style="background-color:#E4EBC5; color:orangered;">

                    <th>Nearmiss No.</th>
                    <th>Details</th>
                    <th>location</th>
                    <th>Date</th>
                    <th>Time</th>
                    <th>Status</th>
                    
                    

                    </tr>
                    </h3>
</table>
    
  
<?Php
////////////////////////////////////////////
require "dbconfig.php"; // MySQL connection string

$count="SELECT  id,details,location,date,time,checkbox,comment,reportedname,status FROM proposals WHERE YEAR(date) = YEAR(CURDATE())";

    
if($stmt = $connection->query($count)){


while ($nt = $stmt->fetch_assoc()) {
echo "
  

<body>
<table>

<tr>   
   
  <td><a href=view.php?id=$nt[id]>$nt[id] Reporter name:$nt[reportedname]</a></td>
  <td>$nt[details]</td>
  <td>$nt[location]</td>
  <td>$nt[date]</td>
  <td>$nt[time]</td>
  <td>$nt[status]</td>
  
  

     </tr>
     
      </table>
     
  </body>
  ";
   
}

}else{
echo $connection->error;
}
?>

<style>

table {
  font-family: arial, sans-serif;
  border-collapse: separate;
  width: 100%;
  table-layout: fixed;
   background-color: #EBFFE3;
   overflow: auto; 
   flex:1;
   text-overflow: ellipsis;
}

td, th {
  border: 1px solid #90D199;
  text-align: left;
  padding: 8px;
  text-overflow: ellipsis;  
  overflow: hidden;
  white-space: nowrap;    
}

tr:nth-child(even) {
  background-color: #dddddd;
  text-overflow: ellipsis;    
}

</style>


 </body>

This is my view.php where i can fetch and view the data using ID’s. Kindly help how to fetch the images which are saved in my directory and the name of the same from database?




#2

Database squad will be along momentarily to chastise you for using SELECT *.

What is in the ‘image’ column of your record?

#3

Looking at the other post, it seems to be:

     $image = $_FILES['name']['name'];
#4

$_FILES['name']['name'] , assuming the file input is listed as name='name', would be the filename itself. Unless the images are being uploaded into the same directory as the calling PHP page…

#5

I have done something like this but it has shown me only the name of the image not the image! please show some light?




<?Php
////////////////////////////////////////////
// Collecting data from query string
$id=$_GET['id'];
// Checking data it is a number or not
if(!is_numeric($id)){
echo "Data Error";
exit;
}
// MySQL connection string
require "dbconfig.php"; 

$count="SELECT * FROM proposals where id=?";

if($stmt = $connection->prepare($count)){
  $stmt->bind_param('i',$id);
  $stmt->execute();

 $result = $stmt->get_result();
 
 $row=$result->fetch_object();
 

    
}else{
echo $connection->error;
}
?>

<html lang = "en">
  <head>
    <title>Proposals</title>
    <meta charset = "UTF-8" />
  </head>
  <body><button onclick="myFunction()">Print</button>

<script>
function myFunction() {
  window.print();
}
</script>
    <h1>Proposal form</h1>
    <form>
      <fieldset>
        <legend>Proposal no</legend>
        
          <p>
          <b style="font-size:17px; color:black; position: absolute; top:130px;">Details of incident :</b>
          <textarea style="position:relative;"  disabled id = "myTextArea"
                  rows = "5"
                  cols = "110"><?php echo $row->details?></textarea>
        </p><br>
          <fieldset style="height:55px; width:848px; border:1px solid #888;">
          <p>
          <b style="font-size:17px; color:black; position: relative; bottom:-5px;">Location :</b>
          <textarea style="position:absolute; left:115px;" disabled id = "myTextArea"
                 rows="2" cols="56"><?php echo $row->location?></textarea>
        </p>
        <br>
          <p>
          <b style="font-size:17px; color:black; position:relative; left:545px; bottom:80px;" >Date :</b><textarea style="position:relative; left:555px; bottom:70px;" disabled id = "myTextArea"
                 rows="2" cols="10"><?php echo $row->date?></textarea>
         
        </p>
          <p>
          <b style="font-size:17px; color:black; position:relative; left:708px; bottom:135px;" >Time :</b><textarea style="position:relative; left:715px; bottom:125px;" disabled id = "myTextArea"
                 rows="2" cols="10"><?php echo $row->time?></textarea>
         
        </p>
            </fieldset>
          <p><b>Classification(Tick the appropriate one, Leave blank if you find it difficulty)</b><br>
          <label style="font-size:16px;color:black;">Selected Classification :</label>
          <textarea style="position:relative; bottom:-3px;" disabled id = "myTextArea"
                 rows="1" cols="47"><?php echo $row->checkbox?></textarea>
        </p>
          <p>
          <b style="font-size:17px;color:black;">Details of Injured :</b><br>
                        <b>Name:</b>
                        
                            <textarea style="position:relative; bottom:-5px;" disabled name="name" cols="25" rows="1" class="form-control"> <?php echo $row->injured?></textarea>
        </p>
         <p style="position:relative; left:280px; bottom:35px;">
           <b style="position:relative; bottom:4px;">Age/Gender :</b>
                        
                            <textarea disabled name="agegender" cols="3" rows="1"><?php echo $row->agegender?></textarea>
          </p>
           <p style="position:relative; left:435px; bottom:75px;">
           <b style="position:relative; bottom:4px;">Contact :</b>
                        
                            <textarea disabled name="agegender" cols="9" rows="1"><?php echo $row->contact?></textarea>
          </p>
        <p style="position:relative; left:600px; bottom:115px;">
           <b style="position:relative; bottom:4px;">Organization :</b>
                        
                            <textarea disabled name="agegender" cols="9" rows="1"><?php echo $row->organization?></textarea>
          </p>
          <p style="position:relative; left:0px; bottom:125px;">
           <b style="position:relative; bottom:4px;">Department :</b>
                        
                            <textarea disabled name="agegender" cols="9" rows="1"><?php echo $row->dept?></textarea>
          </p>
          <p style="position:relative; left:226px; bottom:165px;">
           <b style="position:relative; bottom:4px;">Employee ID :</b>
                        
                            <textarea disabled name="agegender" cols="9" rows="1"><?php echo $row->empid?></textarea>
          </p><br>
          <p>
          <b style="font-size:17px; color:black; position: relative; bottom:204px;">summary of Incident :</b>
          <textarea style="position:absolute; left:25px; top:525px;" disabled id = "myTextArea"
                 rows="8" cols="110"><?php echo $row->summary?></textarea>
        </p>
          <div class="form-group">
                        <label style="position:absolute; left:75%; top:505px;"><b>Uploaded Images Here :<?php echo "$row->image";?> </b></label>
                        </div>

          
      </fieldset>
    </form>
  </body>
</html>
#6

In this bit

<b>Uploaded Images Here :<?php echo "$row->image";?> </b>

all you are displaying is the name inside a label. If you want to show the image, you’ll have to use a html img tag, surely?

#7

tried like this but image doesn’t show on the site instead it took me to the directory index of uploads!!

<?php echo '<a href="uploads/"><img src="uploads/"/></a>'?>
#8

okay so i have tried something like this and it worked :slight_smile:

echo "<div><a href='uploads/" . $row->image . "'><img src='uploads/" . $row->image . "'></a></div>";