I am trying to display images from my directory but unable to fetch the image using ID

How can i retrieve or fetch the image which is saved in my directory?

This is my dashboard where i use a link to fetch the data’s.

<body>
    <?php include('session.php') ?> 
<h2 style="text-align:center; color:orangered;">
DASHBOARD
</h2>

  
<table>   
<h3>
                    <tr style="background-color:#E4EBC5; color:orangered;">

                    <th>Nearmiss No.</th>
                    <th>Details</th>
                    <th>location</th>
                    <th>Date</th>
                    <th>Time</th>
                    <th>Status</th>
                    
                    

                    </tr>
                    </h3>
</table>
    
  
<?Php
////////////////////////////////////////////
require "dbconfig.php"; // MySQL connection string

$count="SELECT  id,details,location,date,time,checkbox,comment,reportedname,status FROM proposals WHERE YEAR(date) = YEAR(CURDATE())";

    
if($stmt = $connection->query($count)){


while ($nt = $stmt->fetch_assoc()) {
echo "
  

<body>
<table>

<tr>   
   
  <td><a href=view.php?id=$nt[id]>$nt[id] Reporter name:$nt[reportedname]</a></td>
  <td>$nt[details]</td>
  <td>$nt[location]</td>
  <td>$nt[date]</td>
  <td>$nt[time]</td>
  <td>$nt[status]</td>
  
  

     </tr>
     
      </table>
     
  </body>
  ";
   
}

}else{
echo $connection->error;
}
?>

<style>

table {
  font-family: arial, sans-serif;
  border-collapse: separate;
  width: 100%;
  table-layout: fixed;
   background-color: #EBFFE3;
   overflow: auto; 
   flex:1;
   text-overflow: ellipsis;
}

td, th {
  border: 1px solid #90D199;
  text-align: left;
  padding: 8px;
  text-overflow: ellipsis;  
  overflow: hidden;
  white-space: nowrap;    
}

tr:nth-child(even) {
  background-color: #dddddd;
  text-overflow: ellipsis;    
}

</style>


 </body>

This is my view.php where i can fetch and view the data using ID’s. Kindly help how to fetch the images which are saved in my directory and the name of the same from database?




<?Php
////////////////////////////////////////////
// Collecting data from query string
$id=$_GET['id'];
// Checking data it is a number or not
if(!is_numeric($id)){
echo "Data Error";
exit;
}
// MySQL connection string
require "dbconfig.php"; 

$count="SELECT * FROM proposals where id=?";

if($stmt = $connection->prepare($count)){
  $stmt->bind_param('i',$id);
  $stmt->execute();

 $result = $stmt->get_result();
 
 $row=$result->fetch_object();
 

    
}else{
echo $connection->error;
}
?>

<html lang = "en">
  <head>
    <title>Proposals</title>
    <meta charset = "UTF-8" />
  </head>
  <body><button onclick="myFunction()">Print</button>

<script>
function myFunction() {
  window.print();
}
</script>
    <h1>Proposal form</h1>
    <form>
      <fieldset>
        <legend>Proposal no</legend>
        
          <p>
          <b style="font-size:17px; color:black; position: absolute; top:130px;">Details of incident :</b>
          <textarea style="position:relative;"  disabled id = "myTextArea"
                  rows = "5"
                  cols = "110"><?php echo $row->details?></textarea>
        </p><br>
          <fieldset style="height:55px; width:848px; border:1px solid #888;">
          <p>
          <b style="font-size:17px; color:black; position: relative; bottom:-5px;">Location :</b>
          <textarea style="position:absolute; left:115px;" disabled id = "myTextArea"
                 rows="2" cols="56"><?php echo $row->location?></textarea>
        </p>
        <br>
          <p>
          <b style="font-size:17px; color:black; position:relative; left:545px; bottom:80px;" >Date :</b><textarea style="position:relative; left:555px; bottom:70px;" disabled id = "myTextArea"
                 rows="2" cols="10"><?php echo $row->date?></textarea>
         
        </p>
          <p>
          <b style="font-size:17px; color:black; position:relative; left:708px; bottom:135px;" >Time :</b><textarea style="position:relative; left:715px; bottom:125px;" disabled id = "myTextArea"
                 rows="2" cols="10"><?php echo $row->time?></textarea>
         
        </p>
            </fieldset>
          <p><b>Classification(Tick the appropriate one, Leave blank if you find it difficulty)</b><br>
          <label style="font-size:16px;color:black;">Selected Classification :</label>
          <textarea style="position:relative; bottom:-3px;" disabled id = "myTextArea"
                 rows="1" cols="47"><?php echo $row->checkbox?></textarea>
        </p>
          <p>
          <b style="font-size:17px;color:black;">Details of Injured :</b><br>
                        <b>Name:</b>
                        
                            <textarea style="position:relative; bottom:-5px;" disabled name="name" cols="25" rows="1" class="form-control"> <?php echo $row->injured?></textarea>
        </p>
         <p style="position:relative; left:280px; bottom:35px;">
           <b style="position:relative; bottom:4px;">Age/Gender :</b>
                        
                            <textarea disabled name="agegender" cols="3" rows="1"><?php echo $row->agegender?></textarea>
          </p>
           <p style="position:relative; left:435px; bottom:75px;">
           <b style="position:relative; bottom:4px;">Contact :</b>
                        
                            <textarea disabled name="agegender" cols="9" rows="1"><?php echo $row->contact?></textarea>
          </p>
        <p style="position:relative; left:600px; bottom:115px;">
           <b style="position:relative; bottom:4px;">Organization :</b>
                        
                            <textarea disabled name="agegender" cols="9" rows="1"><?php echo $row->organization?></textarea>
          </p>
          <p style="position:relative; left:0px; bottom:125px;">
           <b style="position:relative; bottom:4px;">Department :</b>
                        
                            <textarea disabled name="agegender" cols="9" rows="1"><?php echo $row->dept?></textarea>
          </p>
          <p style="position:relative; left:226px; bottom:165px;">
           <b style="position:relative; bottom:4px;">Employee ID :</b>
                        
                            <textarea disabled name="agegender" cols="9" rows="1"><?php echo $row->empid?></textarea>
          </p><br>
          <p>
          <b style="font-size:17px; color:black; position: relative; bottom:204px;">summary of Incident :</b>
          <textarea style="position:absolute; left:25px; top:525px;" disabled id = "myTextArea"
                 rows="8" cols="110"><?php echo $row->summary?></textarea>
        </p>
          <div class="form-group">
                        <label style="position:absolute; left:75%; top:505px;"><b>Uploaded Images Here :<?php echo "<img src='".$row['image']."' />";?> </b></label>
                        </div>

          
      </fieldset>
    </form>
  </body>
</html>
Database squad will be along momentarily to chastise you for using SELECT *.

What is in the ‘image’ column of your record?

Looking at the other post, it seems to be:

     $image = $_FILES['name']['name'];
$_FILES['name']['name'] , assuming the file input is listed as name='name', would be the filename itself. Unless the images are being uploaded into the same directory as the calling PHP page…

I have done something like this but it has shown me only the name of the image not the image! please show some light?




<?Php
////////////////////////////////////////////
// Collecting data from query string
$id=$_GET['id'];
// Checking data it is a number or not
if(!is_numeric($id)){
echo "Data Error";
exit;
}
// MySQL connection string
require "dbconfig.php"; 

$count="SELECT * FROM proposals where id=?";

if($stmt = $connection->prepare($count)){
  $stmt->bind_param('i',$id);
  $stmt->execute();

 $result = $stmt->get_result();
 
 $row=$result->fetch_object();
 

    
}else{
echo $connection->error;
}
?>

<html lang = "en">
  <head>
    <title>Proposals</title>
    <meta charset = "UTF-8" />
  </head>
  <body><button onclick="myFunction()">Print</button>

<script>
function myFunction() {
  window.print();
}
</script>
    <h1>Proposal form</h1>
    <form>
      <fieldset>
        <legend>Proposal no</legend>
        
          <p>
          <b style="font-size:17px; color:black; position: absolute; top:130px;">Details of incident :</b>
          <textarea style="position:relative;"  disabled id = "myTextArea"
                  rows = "5"
                  cols = "110"><?php echo $row->details?></textarea>
        </p><br>
          <fieldset style="height:55px; width:848px; border:1px solid #888;">
          <p>
          <b style="font-size:17px; color:black; position: relative; bottom:-5px;">Location :</b>
          <textarea style="position:absolute; left:115px;" disabled id = "myTextArea"
                 rows="2" cols="56"><?php echo $row->location?></textarea>
        </p>
        <br>
          <p>
          <b style="font-size:17px; color:black; position:relative; left:545px; bottom:80px;" >Date :</b><textarea style="position:relative; left:555px; bottom:70px;" disabled id = "myTextArea"
                 rows="2" cols="10"><?php echo $row->date?></textarea>
         
        </p>
          <p>
          <b style="font-size:17px; color:black; position:relative; left:708px; bottom:135px;" >Time :</b><textarea style="position:relative; left:715px; bottom:125px;" disabled id = "myTextArea"
                 rows="2" cols="10"><?php echo $row->time?></textarea>
         
        </p>
            </fieldset>
          <p><b>Classification(Tick the appropriate one, Leave blank if you find it difficulty)</b><br>
          <label style="font-size:16px;color:black;">Selected Classification :</label>
          <textarea style="position:relative; bottom:-3px;" disabled id = "myTextArea"
                 rows="1" cols="47"><?php echo $row->checkbox?></textarea>
        </p>
          <p>
          <b style="font-size:17px;color:black;">Details of Injured :</b><br>
                        <b>Name:</b>
                        
                            <textarea style="position:relative; bottom:-5px;" disabled name="name" cols="25" rows="1" class="form-control"> <?php echo $row->injured?></textarea>
        </p>
         <p style="position:relative; left:280px; bottom:35px;">
           <b style="position:relative; bottom:4px;">Age/Gender :</b>
                        
                            <textarea disabled name="agegender" cols="3" rows="1"><?php echo $row->agegender?></textarea>
          </p>
           <p style="position:relative; left:435px; bottom:75px;">
           <b style="position:relative; bottom:4px;">Contact :</b>
                        
                            <textarea disabled name="agegender" cols="9" rows="1"><?php echo $row->contact?></textarea>
          </p>
        <p style="position:relative; left:600px; bottom:115px;">
           <b style="position:relative; bottom:4px;">Organization :</b>
                        
                            <textarea disabled name="agegender" cols="9" rows="1"><?php echo $row->organization?></textarea>
          </p>
          <p style="position:relative; left:0px; bottom:125px;">
           <b style="position:relative; bottom:4px;">Department :</b>
                        
                            <textarea disabled name="agegender" cols="9" rows="1"><?php echo $row->dept?></textarea>
          </p>
          <p style="position:relative; left:226px; bottom:165px;">
           <b style="position:relative; bottom:4px;">Employee ID :</b>
                        
                            <textarea disabled name="agegender" cols="9" rows="1"><?php echo $row->empid?></textarea>
          </p><br>
          <p>
          <b style="font-size:17px; color:black; position: relative; bottom:204px;">summary of Incident :</b>
          <textarea style="position:absolute; left:25px; top:525px;" disabled id = "myTextArea"
                 rows="8" cols="110"><?php echo $row->summary?></textarea>
        </p>
          <div class="form-group">
                        <label style="position:absolute; left:75%; top:505px;"><b>Uploaded Images Here :<?php echo "$row->image";?> </b></label>
                        </div>

          
      </fieldset>
    </form>
  </body>
</html>
In this bit

<b>Uploaded Images Here :<?php echo "$row->image";?> </b>

all you are displaying is the name inside a label. If you want to show the image, you’ll have to use a html img tag, surely?

tried like this but image doesn’t show on the site instead it took me to the directory index of uploads!!

<?php echo '<a href="uploads/"><img src="uploads/"/></a>'?>
okay so i have tried something like this and it worked :slight_smile:

echo "<div><a href='uploads/" . $row->image . "'><img src='uploads/" . $row->image . "'></a></div>";
thanks sir appreciate it

If you only put in the directory name, then that is what it will show. :slight_smile:

Seriously, though, it does suggest a configuration problem on your server - you don’t really want to allow directory browsing, and your server will have a way to turn that off. I appreciate you have found the solution to the issue you had, but some people will try browsing based on what they see in the address bar, and you should stop them.

Sir i have a question, suppose if i want a comment section in my view.php where i can reply to comments in each of the input form data using ID’s how could that be?

Add a form for the comment, stick the id of the proposal you’re commenting on as a hidden variable in that form, store the comments in a separate table with that id to reference them.

If it’s a comment field, that would actually be an appropriate place to use a textarea for multiple rows.

Sir need help on it not being to able do! Can you please show me how to code on the comment and reply section at view.php?
Code here for fetching a link which then clicking on it provides the inner data.

  1. Dashboard.php
<body>
    <?php include('session.php') ?> 
<h2 style="text-align:center; color:orangered;">
DASHBOARD
</h2>

  
<table>   
<h3>
                    <tr style="background-color:#E4EBC5; color:orangered;">

                    <th>Nearmiss No.</th>
                    <th>Details</th>
                    <th>location</th>
                    <th>Date</th>
                    <th>Time</th>
                    <th>Status</th>
                    
                    

                    </tr>
                    </h3>
</table>
    
  
<?Php
////////////////////////////////////////////
require "dbconfig.php"; // MySQL connection string

$count="SELECT  id,details,location,date,time,checkbox,comment,reportedname,status FROM proposals WHERE YEAR(date) = YEAR(CURDATE())";

    
if($stmt = $connection->query($count)){


while ($nt = $stmt->fetch_assoc()) {
echo "
  

<body>
<table>

<tr>   
   
  <td><a href=view.php?id=$nt[id]>$nt[id] Reporter name:$nt[reportedname]</a></td>
  <td>$nt[details]</td>
  <td>$nt[location]</td>
  <td>$nt[date]</td>
  <td>$nt[time]</td>
  <td>$nt[status]</td>
  
  

     </tr>
     
      </table>
     
  </body>
  ";
   
}

}else{
echo $connection->error;
}
?>

<style>

table {
  font-family: arial, sans-serif;
  border-collapse: separate;
  width: 100%;
  table-layout: fixed;
   background-color: #EBFFE3;
   overflow: auto; 
   flex:1;
   text-overflow: ellipsis;
}

td, th {
  border: 1px solid #90D199;
  text-align: left;
  padding: 8px;
  text-overflow: ellipsis;  
  overflow: hidden;
  white-space: nowrap;    
}

tr:nth-child(even) {
  background-color: #dddddd;
  text-overflow: ellipsis;    
}

</style>


 </body>
  1. View.php is where clicked link from dashboard gets you to the full data. Kindly help.



<?Php
////////////////////////////////////////////
// Collecting data from query string
$id=$_GET['id'];
// Checking data it is a number or not
if(!is_numeric($id)){
echo "Data Error";
exit;
}
// MySQL connection string
require "dbconfig.php"; 

$count="SELECT * FROM proposals where id=?";

if($stmt = $connection->prepare($count)){
  $stmt->bind_param('i',$id);
  $stmt->execute();

 $result = $stmt->get_result();
 
 $row=$result->fetch_object();
 

    
}else{
echo $connection->error;
}
?>

<html lang = "en">
  <head>
    <title>Proposals</title>
    <meta charset = "UTF-8" />
  </head>
  <body><button onclick="myFunction()">Print</button>

<script>
function myFunction() {
  window.print();
}
</script>
    <h1>Proposal form</h1>
    <form>
      <fieldset>
        <legend>Proposal no</legend>
        
          <p>
          <b style="font-size:17px; color:black; position: absolute; top:130px;">Details of incident :</b>
          <textarea style="position:relative;"  disabled id = "myTextArea"
                  rows = "5"
                  cols = "110"><?php echo $row->details?></textarea>
        </p><br>
          <fieldset style="height:55px; width:848px; border:1px solid #888;">
          <p>
          <b style="font-size:17px; color:black; position: relative; bottom:-5px;">Location :</b>
          <textarea style="position:absolute; left:115px;" disabled id = "myTextArea"
                 rows="2" cols="56"><?php echo $row->location?></textarea>
        </p>
        <br>
          <p>
          <b style="font-size:17px; color:black; position:relative; left:545px; bottom:80px;" >Date :</b><textarea style="position:relative; left:555px; bottom:70px;" disabled id = "myTextArea"
                 rows="2" cols="10"><?php echo $row->date?></textarea>
         
        </p>
          <p>
          <b style="font-size:17px; color:black; position:relative; left:708px; bottom:135px;" >Time :</b><textarea style="position:relative; left:715px; bottom:125px;" disabled id = "myTextArea"
                 rows="2" cols="10"><?php echo $row->time?></textarea>
         
        </p>
            </fieldset>
          <p><b>Classification(Tick the appropriate one, Leave blank if you find it difficulty)</b><br>
          <label style="font-size:16px;color:black;">Selected Classification :</label>
          <textarea style="position:relative; bottom:-3px;" disabled id = "myTextArea"
                 rows="1" cols="47"><?php echo $row->checkbox?></textarea>
        </p>
          <p>
          <b style="font-size:17px;color:black;">Details of Injured :</b><br>
                        <b>Name:</b>
                        
                            <textarea style="position:relative; bottom:-5px;" disabled name="name" cols="25" rows="1" class="form-control"> <?php echo $row->injured?></textarea>
        </p>
         <p style="position:relative; left:280px; bottom:35px;">
           <b style="position:relative; bottom:4px;">Age/Gender :</b>
                        
                            <textarea disabled name="agegender" cols="3" rows="1"><?php echo $row->agegender?></textarea>
          </p>
           <p style="position:relative; left:435px; bottom:75px;">
           <b style="position:relative; bottom:4px;">Contact :</b>
                        
                            <textarea disabled name="agegender" cols="9" rows="1"><?php echo $row->contact?></textarea>
          </p>
        <p style="position:relative; left:600px; bottom:115px;">
           <b style="position:relative; bottom:4px;">Organization :</b>
                        
                            <textarea disabled name="agegender" cols="9" rows="1"><?php echo $row->organization?></textarea>
          </p>
          <p style="position:relative; left:0px; bottom:125px;">
           <b style="position:relative; bottom:4px;">Department :</b>
                        
                            <textarea disabled name="agegender" cols="9" rows="1"><?php echo $row->dept?></textarea>
          </p>
          <p style="position:relative; left:226px; bottom:165px;">
           <b style="position:relative; bottom:4px;">Employee ID :</b>
                        
                            <textarea disabled name="agegender" cols="9" rows="1"><?php echo $row->empid?></textarea>
          </p><br>
          <p>
          <b style="font-size:17px; color:black; position: relative; bottom:204px;">summary of Incident :</b>
          <textarea style="position:absolute; left:25px; top:525px;" disabled id = "myTextArea"
                 rows="8" cols="110"><?php echo $row->summary?></textarea>
        </p>
          <div class="form-group">
                        <label style="position:absolute; left:82%; top:505px;">Uploaded Images Here :</label><b style="position:relative; left:88%; bottom:198px;"><?php echo "<a href='uploads/" . $row->image . "'><img src='uploads/" . $row->image . "'height='105' width='120'></a>";?> </b>
                        </div>

          
      </fieldset>
    </form>
  </body>
</html>
  1. This is my database in text file!
===Database registration

== Table structure for table proposals

|------
|Column|Type|Null|Default
|------
|//**id**//|int(11)|No|
|details|varchar(1200)|Yes|NULL
|location|varchar(100)|Yes|NULL
|date|date|Yes|current_timestamp()
|time|time|Yes|current_timestamp()
|checkbox|text|No|
|injured|varchar(50)|Yes|NULL
|agegender|varchar(50)|Yes|NULL
|contact|varchar(20)|No|
|empid|varchar(20)|No|
|dept|text|No|
|organization|varchar(50)|Yes|NULL
|summary|text|No|
|image|text|No|
|outcome|text|No|
|cause|text|No|
|action|text|No|
|reportedname|text|No|
|position|text|No|
|organisation|varchar(50)|No|
|reportedcontact|varchar(20)|No|
|reporteddept|varchar(100)|No|
|status|enum('pending', 'approved', 'rejected', 'completed')|No|pending
|comment|varchar(500)|No|
|department|enum('MMD', 'O&amp;M', 'Civil', 'C&amp;M', 'Logistics', 'HR &amp; ADMIN', 'Fire &amp; Safety', 'IT &amp; MIS', 'F&amp;M', 'EMD', 'C&amp;I', 'Store', 'EHS', 'Tech Cell', 'Operation', 'Chemist', 'Selectdept')|No|Selectdept
You already have a form to submit each new proposal, all you need is a much shorter version of that form, containing the single comment field and the hidden proposal id.

Have a go at coding it, and post your code if you run into trouble.