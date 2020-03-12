I am studying OOP, however i don't find exercises or codes examples!

#1

I am studying OOP some time, I need now improve my ability. But i don’t reals examples of codes or applications make with com OOP. The exercises of books, in general are weak, are shallow. I want some more “real life”, for understand how i really can use OOP in “real life”. Help me.

Repository, facebook groups, sites our courses, authors forums. Anything can help. Please, help me. Thanks.

#2

OOP works really well for things that we can conceptualize as being objects, such as the examples about cars, or animals.

An example I was working with recently involved tabbed navigation to show different panels per tab. That required two objects, one for tabs, and one for panels. Each one having different things that they are concerned with.

OOP is just one way to structure your code. Another common way is functional programming. Both have their pros and cons, but for the past 10 or more years we’ve been moving away from OOP, towards functional programming techniques instead.

2 Likes
#3

Thanks. Award for you!

#5

This question is in the JavaScript category. Are you using JavaScript to learn OOP? JavaScript is not the best language for OOP. I can easily find many articles about OOP using JavaScript but they all look technical and might be too advanced for beginners. If they are too advanced then it is because JavaScript is not the best language for OOP.

2 Likes
#6

Seconded this. Before ES6 when the class syntax sugar was introduced there were about 20 different ways of designing objects and going about building something that resembled OOP. The class keyword somewhat standardized this, but it’s still not a good language to learn OOP because in the real world you won’t run into many situations often where OOP is helpful.

JavaScript is on the other hand a good language to learn how to utilize different programming paradigms in different contexts, because a single large application may have many pieces which are OOP, functional, reactive, event driven, and basically all the others. JavaScript is a language where you can get very good at picking the right tool for the job.

If you really want to learn OOP you should look at languages that are tightly bound to the paradigm like Java or C#.