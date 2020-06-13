I am studying OOP, however i don't find exercises or codes examples!

SamuelCalifornia: SamuelCalifornia: JavaScript is not the best language for OOP.

Seconded this. Before ES6 when the class syntax sugar was introduced there were about 20 different ways of designing objects and going about building something that resembled OOP. The class keyword somewhat standardized this, but it’s still not a good language to learn OOP because in the real world you won’t run into many situations often where OOP is helpful.

JavaScript is on the other hand a good language to learn how to utilize different programming paradigms in different contexts, because a single large application may have many pieces which are OOP, functional, reactive, event driven, and basically all the others. JavaScript is a language where you can get very good at picking the right tool for the job.

If you really want to learn OOP you should look at languages that are tightly bound to the paradigm like Java or C#.