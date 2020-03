OOP works really well for things that we can conceptualize as being objects, such as the examples about cars, or animals.

An example I was working with recently involved tabbed navigation to show different panels per tab. That required two objects, one for tabs, and one for panels. Each one having different things that they are concerned with.

OOP is just one way to structure your code. Another common way is functional programming. Both have their pros and cons, but for the past 10 or more years we’ve been moving away from OOP, towards functional programming techniques instead.