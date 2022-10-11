I am looking for some options for creating a simple field app

I need to collect some data from some service people. I need a simple start button, a stop button and a pause / unpause button to record times and the ability to send the data to the office. I have considered using a PWA, and also using Google sheets with buttons triggering an app script. There must be other technologies I could use and wondering if anyone has suggestions. The field people have Android and iPhones. I would rather not do real apps for their respective app stores but open to suggestions or comments