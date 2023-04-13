Hello everyone,

I am facing some issues with my rack servers and I was wondering if anyone could help me out. The fans on my Power Edge 1850 are too loud and I am not sure how to make them quieter. I have tried updating the firmware, but it did not help. Does anyone have any suggestions on how to fix this issue?

Also, I am looking for some advice on how to search using multiple keywords in Spiceworks. I need to search for server keywords within the entire ticket and not just the header or parts. Any help would be appreciated.

Thank you in advance for your help!