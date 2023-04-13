I Am Facing Some Issues With My Rack Servers

1

Hello everyone,

I am facing some issues with my rack servers and I was wondering if anyone could help me out. The fans on my Power Edge 1850 are too loud and I am not sure how to make them quieter. I have tried updating the firmware, but it did not help. Does anyone have any suggestions on how to fix this issue?
Also, I am looking for some advice on how to search using multiple keywords in Spiceworks. I need to search for server keywords within the entire ticket and not just the header or parts. Any help would be appreciated.

Thank you in advance for your help!

2

Your best bet is to take out the fans and place new ones. Though one wonders why the noise of rack servers is an issue, since they are meant for data centers where noise shouldn’t be an issue.