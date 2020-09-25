I am developing a feature called Class Plotting Schedule in our CMS, this is actually working but I think there is an error like a LOGICAL error,

Here is my Class Plotting Scheduler and I used a table to this with a checkbox
Here is my code
<?php
function create_time_range($start, $end, $interval='30 mins', $format='12'){
$startTime=strtotime($start);
$endTime=strtotime($end);
$returnTimeFormat=($format=='24')?'g:i':'G:i';
$current=time();
$addTime=strtotime('+'.$interval,$current);
$diff=$addTime-$current;
$times=array();
while ($startTime<$endTime) {
$times[]=date($returnTimeFormat,$startTime);
$startTime+=$diff;
}
$times[]=date($returnTimeFormat,$startTime);
return $times;
}
?>
<div class="table-responsive">
<form method="POST">
<table class="table table-bordered table-hoverable table-striped" id="tblClassScheduler">
<thead>
<tr>
<?php
$days=array("Monday"=>1,"Tuesday"=>2,"Wednesday"=>3,"Thursday"=>4,"Friday"=>5,"Saturday"=>6,"Sunday"=>7);
for ($i=0;$i<COUNT($days);$i++) {
echo "<th>".date("D m/d",strtotime(" +".$i." days"))."</th>";
}
?>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<?php
$class_time=create_time_range('08:00','22:00','30 mins');
$j=0;
foreach ($class_time as $value) {
$j++;
echo "<tr>
<td>".$value."<br><input type='checkbox' name='class_time_mon".$j."' value='".$value."'></td>
<td>".$value."<br><input type='checkbox' name='class_time_tues".$j."' value='".$value."'></td>
<td>".$value."<br><input type='checkbox' name='class_time_wed".$j."' value='".$value."'></td>
<td>".$value."<br><input type='checkbox' name='class_time_thurs".$j."' value='".$value."'></td>
<td>".$value."<br><input type='checkbox' name='class_time_fri".$j."' value='".$value."'></td>
<td>".$value."<br><input type='checkbox' name='class_time_sat".$j."' value='".$value."'></td>
<td>".$value."<br><input type='checkbox' name='class_time_sun".$j."' value='".$value."'></td>
</tr>";
}
?>
</tbody>
<button type="submit" class="btn btn-primary" id="save_class_schedule" name="save_class_schedule">Save</button>
</table>
</form>
</div>