I am confused about how to do this in Java

I need help with an assignment. Here it is:

  1. Write a program that prompts the user to enter a month (1–12) and year, then displays the number of days in the month. For example, if the user entered month 2 and year 2012, the program would display that February 2012 has 29 days. Be careful with February. If the year entered is a leap year, your output should show that February has 29 days. Use the “Case Study: Determining Leap Year” on p. 105 of Introduction to Java Programming for information on how to calculate the leap year. It does not exactly happen every four years.

This is my code:

import java.util.Scanner;
public class MonthandYear {
public static void main(String[] args) {
//Create a Scanner
Scanner input=new Scanner(System.in); 
//Prompt the user to enter a year
System.out.print("Enter a year: "); 
int year=input.nextInt(); 
//Prompt the user to enter a month
System.out.print("Enter a month, name only: "); 
int month=input.nextInt(); 
if month="January" {
    System.out.print("This month has 31 days"); 
    }
    if month="Febuary" {
        System.out.print("This year, this month has" + number of days); 
    }
    }
}

How do I do this? I am getting confused, but I am trying to understand the basics so I can do this assignment by tomorrow night. Please help as soon as you can

First of all, read the directions carefully. You’re going to lose points because you’re not doing something correctly (hint - reread how everything is supposed to be entered)

Then I would do it this way

  1. Check if Month is February. If so, follow the pattern described on p. 105 to calculate the number of days - basic math is if year is divisible by four, it’s a leap year (29 days), otherwise it’s not (28). There are exceptions though.
  2. If month is NOT February, you need to determine if it’s a month with 30 or 31 days. HINT: Use the old nursery rhyme (30 days hath…). You could use a bunch or it statements or use another method (have you learned about case statements or arrays yet?).
  3. Once you’ve calculated the appropriate number of days, THEN display it.
Thanks for the tip. No, I have not learned it yet. I only really learned if/else statements, and I think that it may play into a huge part in this. I also know that I am going to need to create a Scanner. That’s about all I know. This is my second assignment, and I am on my 6th Unit, so not a whole lot of practice, but yea, thanks for the tip, @DaveMaxwell !

OK, then if you’re limited to if/else, the basic concept will be (sorry, syntax may not be right, it’s been a LOOOOOOOONG time since I’ve done Java)

// do input logic here

// initialize your variable, but assume it's for 31 days unless one of the exceptions...
int numDays = 31;
if (month == 2) {
   // February - get logic from p.105
} else if (month == 4 || month == 6 || month == 9 || month == 10)    {
   numDays = 30;
}
 
// Display results out
System.out.print("This year, this month has " + numDays);
All right, I am here, and this is what I have for it:

import java.util.Scanner;

public class MonthandYear {
public static void main(String[] args) {
//Create a Scanner
Scanner input=new Scanner(System.in); 
//Prompt the user to enter a month
System.out.print("Enter a month, numbers only: "); 
//Prompt the user to enter a year
System.out.print("Enter a year: "); 
int numDays = 31;
if (month == 2) {
   // February - get logic from p.105
} else if (month == 4 || month == 6 || month == 9 || month == 10)    {
   numDays = 30;
}
 
// Display results out
System.out.print("This year, this month has " + numDays);
}
}

You said that I needed to get logic on pg. 31. What are you talking about here? This code is not working, mostly because I know I don’t have everything that I need, but I am still not sure where to get this information

Remember when I said to read the directions clearly? I’ll say it again.

From your original post - it’s in your book.

 Be careful with February. If the year entered is a leap year, your output should show that February has 29 days. Use the “Case Study: Determining Leap Year” on p. 105 of Introduction to Java Programming for information on how to calculate the leap year. It does not exactly happen every four years.

I don’t mean to sound brutal, you’re not going to survive this class (or any programming class) by copy/pasting without taking a minute to figure out what is happening and why. I find the easiest way to think about it is to start to work these like math problems. What is the end goal to be achieved? What steps are needed to get there. Remember the old adage of “show your work?” - yeah, still applies.

The reason I say this is if you put your code into a compiler, it told you exactly what you were doing wrong. You dropped the lines that did the actual input, so the code won’t compile.

I’m going to be nice and provide you a partial solution. This works EXCEPT for the fact that February is wrong/incomplete because I don’t have access to the book that you do… This brings back the appropriate count for most months, but February is just 28 because I don’t have time to do that math.

import java.util.Scanner;

public class MonthandYear {
    public static void main(String[] args) {
        //Create a Scanner
        Scanner input=new Scanner(System.in); 
        
        //Prompt the user to enter a month
        System.out.print("Enter a month, numbers only: "); 
        int month=input.nextInt(); 
        
        //Prompt the user to enter a year
        System.out.print("Enter a year: "); 
        int year=input.nextInt(); 
        
        // Calculate the number of days in the month based on the values entered.
        int numDays = 31;
        if (month == 2) {
            // February - get logic from p.105
            numDays = 28;
        } else if (month == 4 || month == 6 || month == 9 || month == 10)    {
            numDays = 30;
        }
 
        // Display results out
        System.out.print("This year, this month has " + numDays);
    }
}
I understand what you are saying here. Thanks for the help you are providing here. @DaveMaxwell The only reason why I am asking for help, cause I see no sequence in this type of programming. I took a little bit of HTML and CSS(Not sure if you really call that coding), but I understood it because I saw the sequence. Copying and pasting is not all I want to do. I like programming, but yeah, I see no sequence in Java. So how do I know what to do when I run into a problem like this again. I do not mean to take all the codes from you, so I would like to know what to do in what order. My younger brother is taking the same class, and I would like to help him if I really need too. Any tips? Again, I am sorry for doing all of this to you. I understand that I may be a bit frustrating, but I really am thankful for everything that you have done for me so far

Programming is all about identifying patterns. What needs to be accomplished? What tools can be used to accomplish this?

What is the answer needed? Given a month and year, how many days are in that month?
How do we get that answer?

  1. Prompt user to enter the month
  2. Prompt user to enter the year
  3. Using the month and year, calculate the number of days.

Then you need some tools to do this

  1. A way to display prompts/messages to the user (Scanner)
  2. A way to get inputs (System.out.print)

So if we apply it to the code block

import java.util.Scanner;

public class MonthandYear {
    public static void main(String[] args) {

        // Create a Scanner - needed to get inputs from a console.
        Scanner input=new Scanner(System.in); 
        
        // Step 1
        // Prompt the user to enter a month and accept that input into a variable
        System.out.print("Enter a month, numbers only: "); 
        int month=input.nextInt(); 
        
        // Step 2
        // Prompt the user to enter a year and accept that input into a variable
        System.out.print("Enter a year: "); 
        int year=input.nextInt(); 
        
        // Step 3
        // Using the entered month and year, calculate the number of days in the month

         // MOST months have 31, so default to that and allow for modifications based on month
        int numDays = 31;
        if (month == 2) {
            // February - get logic from p.105
            numDays = 28;
        } else if (month == 4 || month == 6 || month == 9 || month == 10)    {
            numDays = 30;
        }
 
        // Display results out
        System.out.print("This year, this month has " + numDays);
    }
}

Now, to add complexity to this, you should be doing some error checking as well (ensuring the month and year are numeric, and that month has a value between 1-12) but I’m guessing that falls outside the scope of the assignment as well.

And I know the point of this exercise is to teach you the fundamentals, but giving you an exercise which has a built in java solution seems a bit…silly

Using built in Java functionality 
import java.util.Scanner;
import java.util.Calendar;
import java.util.GregorianCalendar;

public class MonthandYear {
    public static void main(String[] args) {
        //Create a Scanner
        Scanner input=new Scanner(System.in); 
        
        //Prompt the user to enter a month
        System.out.print("Enter a month, numbers only: "); 
        int month=input.nextInt(); 
        
        //Prompt the user to enter a year
        System.out.print("Enter a year: "); 
        int year=input.nextInt(); 
        
        // Create a calendar object and set year and month
        Calendar mycal = new GregorianCalendar(year, (month - 1), 1);
        // Get the number of days in that month
        int daysInMonth = mycal.getActualMaximum(Calendar.DAY_OF_MONTH); // 28
        // Display results out
        System.out.print("Number of days in " + month + "/" + year + " is " + daysInMonth);
    }
}