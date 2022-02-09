I am confused about how to do this in Java

I need help with an assignment. Here it is:

  1. Write a program that prompts the user to enter a month (1–12) and year, then displays the number of days in the month. For example, if the user entered month 2 and year 2012, the program would display that February 2012 has 29 days. Be careful with February. If the year entered is a leap year, your output should show that February has 29 days. Use the “Case Study: Determining Leap Year” on p. 105 of Introduction to Java Programming for information on how to calculate the leap year. It does not exactly happen every four years.

This is my code:

import java.util.Scanner;
public class MonthandYear {
public static void main(String[] args) {
//Create a Scanner
Scanner input=new Scanner(System.in); 
//Prompt the user to enter a year
System.out.print("Enter a year: "); 
int year=input.nextInt(); 
//Prompt the user to enter a month
System.out.print("Enter a month, name only: "); 
int month=input.nextInt(); 
if month="January" {
    System.out.print("This month has 31 days"); 
    }
    if month="Febuary" {
        System.out.print("This year, this month has" + number of days); 
    }
    }
}

How do I do this? I am getting confused, but I am trying to understand the basics so I can do this assignment by tomorrow night. Please help as soon as you can

First of all, read the directions carefully. You’re going to lose points because you’re not doing something correctly (hint - reread how everything is supposed to be entered)

Then I would do it this way

  1. Check if Month is February. If so, follow the pattern described on p. 105 to calculate the number of days - basic math is if year is divisible by four, it’s a leap year (29 days), otherwise it’s not (28). There are exceptions though.
  2. If month is NOT February, you need to determine if it’s a month with 30 or 31 days. HINT: Use the old nursery rhyme (30 days hath…). You could use a bunch or it statements or use another method (have you learned about case statements or arrays yet?).
  3. Once you’ve calculated the appropriate number of days, THEN display it.
Thanks for the tip. No, I have not learned it yet. I only really learned if/else statements, and I think that it may play into a huge part in this. I also know that I am going to need to create a Scanner. That’s about all I know. This is my second assignment, and I am on my 6th Unit, so not a whole lot of practice, but yea, thanks for the tip, @DaveMaxwell !