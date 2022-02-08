I am confused about how to do this in Java

I need help with an assignment. Here it is:

Write a program that prompts the user to enter a month (1–12) and year, then displays the number of days in the month. For example, if the user entered month 2 and year 2012, the program would display that February 2012 has 29 days. Be careful with February. If the year entered is a leap year, your output should show that February has 29 days. Use the “Case Study: Determining Leap Year” on p. 105 of Introduction to Java Programming for information on how to calculate the leap year. It does not exactly happen every four years.

This is my code:

import java.util.Scanner; public class MonthandYear { public static void main(String[] args) { //Create a Scanner Scanner input=new Scanner(System.in); //Prompt the user to enter a year System.out.print("Enter a year: "); int year=input.nextInt(); //Prompt the user to enter a month System.out.print("Enter a month, name only: "); int month=input.nextInt(); if month="January" { System.out.print("This month has 31 days"); } if month="Febuary" { System.out.print("This year, this month has" + number of days); } } }

How do I do this? I am getting confused, but I am trying to understand the basics so I can do this assignment by tomorrow night. Please help as soon as you can