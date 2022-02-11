I am confused about how to do this in Java

jcaldwell11: jcaldwell11: You said that I needed to get logic on pg. 31. What are you talking about here?

Remember when I said to read the directions clearly? I’ll say it again.

From your original post - it’s in your book.

Be careful with February. If the year entered is a leap year, your output should show that February has 29 days. Use the “Case Study: Determining Leap Year” on p. 105 of Introduction to Java Programming for information on how to calculate the leap year. It does not exactly happen every four years.

I don’t mean to sound brutal, you’re not going to survive this class (or any programming class) by copy/pasting without taking a minute to figure out what is happening and why. I find the easiest way to think about it is to start to work these like math problems. What is the end goal to be achieved? What steps are needed to get there. Remember the old adage of “show your work?” - yeah, still applies.

The reason I say this is if you put your code into a compiler, it told you exactly what you were doing wrong. You dropped the lines that did the actual input, so the code won’t compile.

I’m going to be nice and provide you a partial solution. This works EXCEPT for the fact that February is wrong/incomplete because I don’t have access to the book that you do… This brings back the appropriate count for most months, but February is just 28 because I don’t have time to do that math.