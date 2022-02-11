I am confused about how to do this in Java

jcaldwell11: jcaldwell11: IF you go to the doctor, you are to pay a bill

ELSE IF you don't go to the doctor, you will expect no bill

ELSE have a good paying job, earn lots of money, cause they are expensive

Not really because the results of your ELSE IF and ELSE are pretty much the same. To carry your analogy to use an IF, ELSE IF, ELSE scenario, it would be more like…

IF you go to a doctor that accepts your insurance, you will get a bill but should get better

ELSE IF you go to a doctor that DOESN'T accept your insurance, you will get a much larger bill but should get better

ELSE you won't have any bills but probably won't get better since you didn't go to the doctor.

jcaldwell11: jcaldwell11: How do I know what to do in what order?

You have to think logically and break it down. If you know the end goal, work your way backwards

In your case:

Problem: A user wants to know how many days are in a particular month in a year What do we need to know first? How many days are in each month

What month and year is the user looking for? Solution, use the month and year to calculate the correct number of days Is the month February? If so, check the year to determine if it’s 29 or 28 Is the month one of the 30 days months? If so, there must be 30 days There must be 31 days if 3.1 and 3.2 are both false

If you can’t figure out 1 & 2 clearly, you’re never going to be able to do 3 and find the solution. For example. If you were given only the month in your problem, you could never guarantee that you could give the correct answer because of February because of a leap year.

Then the trick comes down to solving the problem the easy way or the hard way.

You could calculate whether it’s a leap year each time, but it doesn’t matter unless you’re asking about February.

Or you could have a list of each month and go from there

if month = 1 { numDays = 31 } else if month = 2 { numDays = 28 or 29 } else if month = 3 { numDays = 31 } else if month = 4 { numDays = 30 } else if month = 5 { numDays = 31 } else if month = 6 { numDays = 30 } else if month = 7 { numDays = 31 } else if month = 8 { numDays = 31 } else if month = 9 { numDays = 30 } else if month = 10 { numDays = 31 } else if month = 11 { numDays = 30 } else if month = 12 { numDays = 31 }

Or you can use logic and use process of elimination