I am confused about how to do this in Java

Programming is all about identifying patterns. What needs to be accomplished? What tools can be used to accomplish this?

What is the answer needed? Given a month and year, how many days are in that month?

How do we get that answer?

Prompt user to enter the month Prompt user to enter the year Using the month and year, calculate the number of days.

Then you need some tools to do this

A way to display prompts/messages to the user (Scanner) A way to get inputs (System.out.print)

So if we apply it to the code block

import java.util.Scanner; public class MonthandYear { public static void main(String[] args) { // Create a Scanner - needed to get inputs from a console. Scanner input=new Scanner(System.in); // Step 1 // Prompt the user to enter a month and accept that input into a variable System.out.print("Enter a month, numbers only: "); int month=input.nextInt(); // Step 2 // Prompt the user to enter a year and accept that input into a variable System.out.print("Enter a year: "); int year=input.nextInt(); // Step 3 // Using the entered month and year, calculate the number of days in the month // MOST months have 31, so default to that and allow for modifications based on month int numDays = 31; if (month == 2) { // February - get logic from p.105 numDays = 28; } else if (month == 4 || month == 6 || month == 9 || month == 10) { numDays = 30; } // Display results out System.out.print("This year, this month has " + numDays); } }

Now, to add complexity to this, you should be doing some error checking as well (ensuring the month and year are numeric, and that month has a value between 1-12) but I’m guessing that falls outside the scope of the assignment as well.

And I know the point of this exercise is to teach you the fundamentals, but giving you an exercise which has a built in java solution seems a bit…silly