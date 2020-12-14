I am a student, where is the best place for a aspiring website designer to go

Hi there! I’m not sure if this helps or not, but if you’re open to learning via methods outside a formal classroom then there are tons of great resources available online. I began my web design/development journey about two months ago through Skillcrush, an online company that allows you to learn at your pace and on your own schedule. You have the option to select specific development and design courses or you can do what I’m doing and enroll in their Break Into Tech program which allows you to learn both skill sets. What I love about it is that their courses are project based (ie, you’ll build a portfolio) and you have access to instructors via email, Slack channels and Zoom Q&A sessions in case you get stuck or need help working through something. Furthermore, BIT students have access to unlimited monthly career counseling and there is a money back guarantee if you’re not satisfied, so it’s virtually risk free. Here’s their website if you want to learn more: www.skillcrush.com.

Another option would be to look at some courses on www.udemy.com. I personally have found them to be a fantastic supplement to my Skillcrush coursework (I had zero background in Adobe Creative Cloud products prior to enrolling so decided to take an additional class through Udemy to learn the software and set me up for success).

Not sure if this helps any but thought I’d share as they’ve worked beautifully for me. Best of luck in your learning journey! Please let me know if there’s anything else I can do to help

-Tiana