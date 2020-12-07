I am a student, where is the best place for a aspiring website designer to go

I have done a semester and a half of college and have taken 1 web design class where I learned the basics of HTML code. After my 4th semester and 2nd year here I want to leave this school. I cannot find any other college that I can get into due to the ACT and SAT requirements so I am thinking the best choice is to go into trade school. Will a trade school certificate be worth the same as a college degree in the job market when it comes to website design? I could use a push in the right direction when making my next decision.