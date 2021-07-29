I am a freelancer and i am scared about being sued for a mistake i made in the past

THIS IS NOT LEGAL ADVICE. CONSULT AN ACTUAL ATTORNEY. DO NOT TRUST THE INTERNET TO BE YOUR LAWYER.

Right, now that that’s out of the way…

Well I hope you kept those text messages.

In general, if you told the client (Your client, who was the “3rd party”), and he accepted that statement, as he seems to have done, then you would be fairly clear for any copyright violation claims being pushed down to you. You informed him of the requirements of the CC3 license; if he didnt comply (or pass that information on to the brand), that’s his doing.

That said; The brand could theoretically go after your client for providing a product that they couldn’t use (effectively, failing to complete the contract), which may trickle down to you… but it’d be a lot cheaper than a multinational copyright violation.