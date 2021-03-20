I always get permission denied after git pull

Server Config
#1

Need help please for the permission I was deploying our webapplication to new server, my problem is that everytime I will git pull in root user, when I check my webapplication I get permission denied always. Like for example I will edit the UserController and push to repo and download to my server using git pull. when I visit to Users route I get permission denied.

can you help me please to set up correctly the permission framework I used is Laravel

Ubuntu 20.4

image
image678×717 71.5 KB

Then I will execute this command so that the permissioned denied will be gone

sudo find /path/to/your/laravel-directory -type f -exec chmod 644 {} \;
sudo find /path/to/your/laravel-directory -type d -exec chmod 755 {} \;
#2

Don’t pull as user root, pull as user www-data.

#3

check the premmisions setting?

#4

If i will login using ssh user , this will show on terminal webdev@ip-xxx-xxx-xxx not www-data. now if I will git pull I will get permission denied, that’s why I will sudo su so that I can pull.

image

this is not logged as root

image