I always get permission denied after git pull

Server Config
Need help please for the permission I was deploying our webapplication to new server, my problem is that everytime I will git pull in root user, when I check my webapplication I get permission denied always. Like for example I will edit the UserController and push to repo and download to my server using git pull. when I visit to Users route I get permission denied.

can you help me please to set up correctly the permission framework I used is Laravel

Ubuntu 20.4

image
image640×714 70.8 KB

Then I will execute this command so that the permissioned denied will be gone

sudo find /path/to/your/laravel-directory -type f -exec chmod 644 {} \;
sudo find /path/to/your/laravel-directory -type d -exec chmod 755 {} \;
Don’t pull as user root, pull as user www-data.

check the premmisions setting?

If i will login using ssh user , this will show on terminal webdev@ip-xxx-xxx-xxx not www-data. now if I will git pull I will get permission denied, that’s why I will sudo su so that I can pull.

image

this is not logged as root

image

I change the owner of files and direttories , but after I git pull, and visits my browswer and access the route I edited will show permission denied.

image
image682×681 85.5 KB

Okay, so you can run sudo -u www-data to become user www-data.
You still won’t be able to do git pull then though, so you should copy the private key from root to www-data as well.

sudo -s
cp /root/.ssh/id_rsa /home/www-data/.ssh/
chown www-data: home/www-data/.ssh/

That should copy the private key from root to www-data and move ownership to www-data so the key can be read when logged in as www-data.

Hi, I don’t know what is missing I cannot execute. this is result of my teminal

image
image1044×143 17.8 KB

No www-data found here only my ssh username
image

image

You havent given it a command.

says “become root and run find …”

sudo -u www-data says “become www-data and”

You havent told it what to do (hence sudo) once it becomes www-data.

I followed this instruction

Ah right, by bad. What I meant was sudo su - www-data to switch to user www-data.

HI

image