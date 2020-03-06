Hypothetical situation to Understand Ad sense Revenue

#1

I stumbled upon this article →

But, I find 1000 Page view is slightly inappropriate.

Suppose a blog has 3,00,000 unique IP hits a month(10K unique IP hits a day), and per visit, there are 2 page views that make it 6,00,000 page views a month. Now suppose on every page a publisher is publishing 5 ads(w3schools.com, for example, places 5 ads on every page view on desktop full width).

Left, right, header, footer, etc so now in a month there are 3000000 = 3 Million ad impressions served.

3000000/1000 = 3000

Now if the whole traffic is Indian(as stated in that blog post) that means even if we take the lowest observation of 0.5$/1000 ads impressions served from that blog writer, then the income will be around =

0.5 X 3000 = 1500USD

Is my understanding correct? He wanted to say 0.5USD-2USD/1000 ADS served not page views - because a page view may have 1 ad served or many depending on how the publisher is handling, publishing and monetizing?

#2

Why is it inappropriate? That level of traffic is probably accurate for most sites. And from my quick research is the “de facto” standard.

Ad revenue is NOT a get rich quick business. It takes a long time to build a brand and cull followers, which allows for higher revenue streams.

#3

With politeness, I wanted to say that I know all that stuff, but I posted it not for the philosophical depth of getting rich, but some numerical figures that someone can help with if he/she is a webmaster of traffic’d site.

The number of page views seems inappropriate for postulating something in ads. I still believe it will be ads served, in total.

Actual ads served will be in multiples of actual page views for the reason sighted above(Numbers of ads served on 1 page).

#4

You’re getting too granular. Ad Sense doesn’t pay based on ads served. It pays based on ads actually being acted upon (click throughs). Just serving ads doesn’t provide revenue.

I think the point of the page views is the “average” page views which is needed to generate the appropriate amount of revenue.