Hypothetical situation to Understand Ad sense Revenue

Medium – 5 Nov 18 How much Google Adsense pays per 1,000 page views in India? Google AdSense is one of the worst methods to earn money from your blog in India — especially mentioning the fact how tough it is to get… Reading time: 2 min read

But, I find 1000 Page view is slightly inappropriate.

Suppose a blog has 3,00,000 unique IP hits a month(10K unique IP hits a day), and per visit, there are 2 page views that make it 6,00,000 page views a month. Now suppose on every page a publisher is publishing 5 ads(w3schools.com, for example, places 5 ads on every page view on desktop full width).

Left, right, header, footer, etc so now in a month there are 3000000 = 3 Million ad impressions served.

3000000/1000 = 3000

Now if the whole traffic is Indian(as stated in that blog post) that means even if we take the lowest observation of 0.5$/1000 ads impressions served from that blog writer, then the income will be around =

0.5 X 3000 = 1500USD

Is my understanding correct? He wanted to say 0.5USD-2USD/1000 ADS served not page views - because a page view may have 1 ad served or many depending on how the publisher is handling, publishing and monetizing?