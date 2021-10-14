Human Readable Time solution code explanation

See, thats more like it.

If you’ve absorbed the idea of what the divisor/modulo operator does, you can generate your own answer to the coding challenge, which is what it’s designed to do.

To go back to your original post of not understanding a line like this:

abdulrahmanmhdanas: abdulrahmanmhdanas: var numminutes = Math.floor((((seconds % 31536000) % 86400) % 3600) / 60);

We need to go back to the original source of the code.

function secondsToString(seconds) { var numyears = Math.floor(seconds / 31536000); var numdays = Math.floor((seconds % 31536000) / 86400); var numhours = Math.floor(((seconds % 31536000) % 86400) / 3600); var numminutes = Math.floor((((seconds % 31536000) % 86400) % 3600) / 60); var numseconds = (((seconds % 31536000) % 86400) % 3600) % 60; return numyears + " years " + numdays + " days " + numhours + " hours " + numminutes + " minutes " + numseconds + " seconds"; }

Note that this code was originally developed to look for the number of YEARS first (which is where 31536000 comes from - number of seconds in a year), and was not bound by constraints such as “it will be less than 100 hours”.

Archibald is correct in that the later lines can be simplified - but only because every larger value’s modulo is a multiple of the smaller one.

X % 3600 % 60 is redundant; 3600 is a multiple of 60, so you can just say X % 60 and get the answer immediately.