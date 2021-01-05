Human Figure SVG any special technical Name

The scalable vector graphics with human drawings, such as this one →
Is there any technical name reserved or used for them or through which they are identified?
They must be made from Adobe Illustrator.
I call them “vector graphic”. Human or not. Suffix .ai .svg etc
here is the just the code used for the female(?) character,
but slightly adjusted to be responsive ( )…
<svg
xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
viewBox="0 30 1320 556">
<ellipse cx="763.62849" cy="564.53301" rx="121.07731" ry="12"
fill="#e6e6e6"/>
<path
d="M880.63206,295.92979l7.38726,73.05167h60.7943l-2.92207-111.03854c0-23.90017-16.52223-44.805-40.42192-44.805s-39.44791,19.93084-39.44791,43.831l-3.89609,112.01256h9.9121Z"
transform="translate(-157.6471 -161.73349)"
fill="#2f2e41"/>
<path
d="M916.96859,679.01334s-2.624,16.61862-6.99731,19.24261,22.74127,8.74664,22.74127,8.74664l4.37332-26.23992Z"
transform="translate(-157.6471 -161.73349)"
fill="#fbbebe"/>
<path
d="M949.33117,489.2112l9.62131,11.37064-4.37332,39.35989-3.49866,77.84511s6.99731,67.34915,0,69.09848-38.48523.87466-37.61056-3.49866,1.74933-7.872,3.49865-13.99463-1.74932-27.98925-1.74932-27.98925l4.37332-24.4906-15.744-105.83437Z"
transform="translate(-157.6471 -161.73349)"
fill="#2f2e41"/>
<path
d="M917.84326,695.632s-9.62131-1.74933-10.496,0S889.854,715.74923,887.23,715.74923s-21.8666,17.49329-1.74933,18.36795,53.35452-14.86929,53.35452-14.86929-4.89134-22.25712-4.63233-21.1872S917.84326,700.00528,917.84326,695.632Z"
transform="translate(-157.6471 -161.73349)"
fill="#2f2e41"/>
<path
d="M907.34729,655.3974s24.4906,27.11459,25.36526,29.73859,13.99463,0,13.99463,0l5.248-17.49329-4.37332-6.12265-24.4906-20.11727Z" transform="translate(-157.6471 -161.73349)"
fill="#fbbebe"/>
<path
d="M942.33386,675.51468,929.65123,687.4522s16.18128,24.79838,16.18128,27.42237.87467,24.4906,9.62131,20.99194,9.62131-38.48522,9.62131-38.48522-.87467-35.86124-6.12265-38.48523-16.75024-1.795-16.75024-1.795S949.33117,674.64,942.33386,675.51468Z"
transform="translate(-157.6471 -161.73349)"
fill="#2f2e41"/>
<path
d="M869.73673,411.36609s-4.37332,13.99463-5.248,17.49328-6.12265,13.12-6.12265,27.98926,1.74933,32.36257,0,34.1119-29.73858,99.71172-17.49328,110.20769,52.47985,45.48254,55.10384,49.85586,3.49866,14.86929,8.74665,13.12,25.36526-19.24262,26.23992-22.74127-11.37063-9.62131-11.37063-9.62131-24.4906-35.86123-30.61325-34.98657-5.248-4.37332-4.37332-6.99731,2.624-4.37332,0-4.37332-.87467-6.99732,0-10.496S905.598,524.19777,905.598,524.19777l53.35452-23.61593s-2.624-63.85049-21.86661-81.34377l-4.37332-10.496S883.73135,405.24344,869.73673,411.36609Z"
transform="translate(-157.6471 -161.73349)"
fill="#2f2e41"/>
<path
d="M891.60333,273.16914s4.37332,30.61325-6.12265,32.36258-19.24261.87466-19.24261,1.74933S892.478,335.2703,892.478,335.2703l24.49059-1.74933L938.8352,309.905s-20.11728-3.49866-20.11728-15.744-.87466-20.99194-.87466-20.99194Z"
transform="translate(-157.6471 -161.73349)"
fill="#ffb8b8"/>
<circle cx="747.51353" cy="97.00369" r="27.11459"
fill="#ffb8b8"/>
<path
d="M889.33645,303.305s-42.341,3.97608-44.965,15.34671,17.49329,82.21844,20.11728,88.34109,1.74933,10.496,1.74933,10.496a34.60715,34.60715,0,0,1,27.98925-6.12265c16.61862,3.49866,40.23456,1.74933,40.23456,1.74933s7.872-32.36258,9.6213-35.86124,8.74665-22.74127,8.74665-27.98925,10.496-27.11459,10.496-27.11459-5.248-15.744-24.4906-14.86929c0,0-8.39344-3.75674-10.7567-1.00371s-15.48323,14.99833-32.10185,9.75035S889.33645,303.305,889.33645,303.305Z"
transform="translate(-157.6471 -161.73349)"
fill="#e6e6e6"/>
<path
d="M946.70718,317.777l16.61862,4.37332s12.2453,44.60787,13.12,45.48254,1.74933,6.12265,1.74933,6.12265,0,.87466,1.74933,3.49865,4.37332.87467,2.624,4.37333-4.37332,1.74932-2.624,5.248.87466,13.12.87466,13.12-4.37332-16.61862-20.11728-12.2453l-10.496-47.23186Z"
transform="translate(-157.6471 -161.73349)"
fill="#e6e6e6"/>
<polygon
points="794.553 164.416 794.493 164.616 765.683 255.376 746.773 251.176 726.323 246.637 755.193 153.046 794.553 164.416"fill="#40e2c3"/>
<path
d="M861.29282,317.777l-16.61862,4.37332s-12.2453,44.60787-13.12,45.48254-1.74933,6.12265-1.74933,6.12265,0,.87466-1.74933,3.49865-4.37332.87467-2.624,4.37333,4.37332,1.74932,2.624,5.248-.87466,13.12-.87466,13.12,4.37332-16.61862,20.11728-12.2453l10.496-47.23186Z"
transform="translate(-157.6471 -161.73349)"
fill="#e6e6e6"/>
<path
d="M832.4289,385.12616l-5.46422,9.13177s-2.40775,17.10816,9.83754,17.10816,29.73859-16.61862,29.73859-16.61862,8.74664-3.49866,13.99463-2.624,34.1119,0,21.8666-14.8693-33.23724,0-33.23724,0l-21.8666,10.496-11.37064-6.12264Z"
transform="translate(-157.6471 -161.73349)"
fill="#ffb8b8"/>
<path
d="M839.86355,373.3182l8.74664,13.99462s-20.11728,2.624-21.8666,6.99732,7.872-22.74127,7.872-22.74127Z" transform="translate(-157.6471 -161.73349)"
fill="#e6e6e6"/>
<path
d="M882.5801,249.17672c17.61432-9.49644,24.85-9.09431,46.75307,0l5.84413-14.23842a10.12353,10.12353,0,0,0-10.11213-10.11214H885.87409A10.12353,10.12353,0,0,0,875.762,234.9383Z"
transform="translate(-157.6471 -161.73349)"
fill="#2f2e41"/>
<polygon
points="794.493 164.616 765.683 255.376 746.773 251.176 775.193 159.046 794.493 164.616"
opacity="0.2"/>
<polygon
points="781.188 159.044 752.324 252.633 791.684 261.379 820.548 170.414 781.188 159.044"
fill="#40e2c3"/>
<path
d="M975.5711,385.12616l5.46422,9.13177s2.40775,17.10816-9.83754,17.10816-29.73859-16.61862-29.73859-16.61862-8.74664-3.49866-13.99463-2.624-34.1119,0-21.8666-14.8693,33.23724,0,33.23724,0l21.8666,10.496,11.37064-6.12264Z"
transform="translate(-157.6471 -161.73349)"
fill="#ffb8b8"/>
<path
d="M968.13645,373.3182l-8.74664,13.99462s20.11728,2.624,21.8666,6.99732-7.872-22.74127-7.872-22.74127Z"
transform="translate(-157.6471 -161.73349)"
fill="#e6e6e6"/>
</svg>
coothead
…you can sneak a preview here…
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/RwGyYOV
coothead
Hi there @coothead,
Thanks for your reply. I was looking to search correctly on udemy to learn to create such drawings(Scalable) → SVG.
you might find the tutorial here…
MDN - Scalable Vector Graphics tutorial
…to be helpful and it is free.
coothead
Thank you so much. Please tell me one more thing. Can they be also designed using Adobe’s software?
Illustrator is just one of many graphics programmes that can produce SVG.
They can also be created just by writing the code in an editor. But the GUI and visual feedback of graphics apps may be more intuitive for more complex or creative images.