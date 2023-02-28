Hugo footnotes small problem

I’m trying to use a bottom popup (Hugo) footnote, simplyfing the code from this website.
You can see the code at work here.
As you can see the problem is that every footnote is duplicated (at least, I see it duplicated).
Could you help me to understand where I’m wrong?
I dont see any duplication…
ah sorry. You didnt mention the need to click on it. I thought you meant the bit at the bottom.
Let’s see…
Investigation Result:
You’ve loaded norm-footnotes.js twice: once on line 295, and once on line 387. Remove one of the references.
Ah, ok: this is the problem!
But so far I don’t understand how this can happen. I will check better (my php files).
Found!
Just an other question (more complex, I guess): how could I get the links from footnotes to their anchor (in the text body) working?
So far I can see footnotes scrolling at the end of an article, but clicking on a link to the matching anchor, nothing happens.
Solved: a trivial problem of html. Sorry!
For the benefit of those that follow: An in-page link (or hash link) looks for an
id corresponding to its hash. So the problem with the page was that none of the anchors had their ID’s set.
yes, you are right!
Indeed I had changed the previous html, but not the whole requested.