I have been experiencing a huge drop of website traffic for few days. The bounce rate is over 80% to 85% from Google Analytics. I don’t know what to do. What’s the reason behind this or How to get back to the previous state?
Huge Drop of Website Traffic! What to do?
Are you saying that the bounce rate has increased in addition to a fall in overall traffic?
Have you made any changes to the site in the last few days which might account for this? Have there been any problems accessing the site?
Thanks for the quick response.
Yes that’s what happened. bounce rate and fall in overall traffic as well. I launched the website few months ago and my traffic was 600-700 unique visitor per day, but from 2-3 days it’s showing strange statistics, that is only 20 to 30 visitors per day.!
I didn’t make any changes nor there was any issue accessing the website.