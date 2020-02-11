Huge Drop of Website Traffic! What to do?

#1

I have been experiencing a huge drop of website traffic for few days. The bounce rate is over 80% to 85% from Google Analytics. I don’t know what to do. What’s the reason behind this or How to get back to the previous state?

#2

Are you saying that the bounce rate has increased in addition to a fall in overall traffic?

Have you made any changes to the site in the last few days which might account for this? Have there been any problems accessing the site?

1 Like
#3

Thanks for the quick response.
Yes that’s what happened. bounce rate and fall in overall traffic as well. I launched the website few months ago and my traffic was 600-700 unique visitor per day, but from 2-3 days it’s showing strange statistics, that is only 20 to 30 visitors per day.!
I didn’t make any changes nor there was any issue accessing the website.