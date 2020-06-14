HttpWebRequest fire and forget

I have made some adjustments. What do you think about this? All errors will be logged later, currently being returned to the caller.

I have not tested it yet but it compiles.

To call the methods, i’ll use one of the following two

#1:

Task t = new Task(ClassName.MethodName); t.Start();

#2:

ClassName.MethodNamet().Wait();

Approach

The caller needs to fill the “basic info” and pass to the methods. Class is “ApiCrudCallBasics”. It has some helper methods and two validation routines as well. Some of the stuff will get cleaned later. Url, ContentType, Encoding, Authorization etc will be filled in here.

The caller needs to pass the data to post/put methods

The caller also neeeds to specify the expected return type of the data

ApiCrudCallBasics Class

using Newtonsoft.Json; using System; using System.Collections.Generic; using System.IO; using System.Net; using System.Text; using System.Xml.Serialization; namespace WebRequestTest { public class ApiCrudCallBasics { #region Constants public const string ContentTypeApplicationJson = "application/json"; public const string ContentTypeApplicationXml = "application/xml"; public const int Encoding_Id_Windows_1252 = 1252; public const string Encoding_Id_Iso_8859_1 = "ISO-8859-1"; public const string HeaderAuthorizationTypeBasic = "Basic"; public const string HeaderAuthorizationTypeBearer = "Bearer"; #endregion #region Object Properties public string RequestContentType { get; set; } = ContentTypeApplicationJson; /// <summary> /// Default is Encoding.UTF8 /// </summary> public Encoding RequestEncoding { get; set; } = Encoding.UTF8; /// <summary> /// Full url with controller and action and any query string params /// </summary> public string EndPointFullUrl { get; set; } /// <summary> /// Default is Basic /// </summary> public string AuthorizationType { get; set; } = HeaderAuthorizationTypeBasic; /// <summary> /// Default is true, the AuthorizationValue will be converted to Base64String /// </summary> public bool AuthorizationValueConvertToBase64 { get; set; } = true; /// <summary> /// Provide UserName:Password in case of Basic, Also set the AuthorizationValueConvertToBase64 boolean to true/false /// Provide token incase of Bearer, Also set the AuthorizationValueConvertToBase64 boolean to true/false /// </summary> public string AuthorizationValue { get; set; } /// <summary> /// build string, AuthorizationValue will be converted to Base64String in case AuthorizationValueConvertToBase64=True /// </summary> public string AuthorizationValueString { get { var aValue = AuthorizationValue; if (!string.IsNullOrWhiteSpace(aValue) && AuthorizationValueConvertToBase64) { aValue = Convert.ToBase64String(Encoding.UTF8.GetBytes(AuthorizationValue)); } return aValue; } } /// <summary> /// Need to set for the test api since the api is https /// Pass as SecurityProtocolType.Tls12; //(SecurityProtocolType)3072; /// Pass null if not https or make the changes accordingly /// </summary> public SecurityProtocolType? SecurityProtocolType {get; set;} #endregion #region Static Methods public static byte[] ConvertEncoding(Encoding sourceEncoding, Encoding destinationEncoding, byte[] dataBytes) { var converted = Encoding.Convert(sourceEncoding, destinationEncoding, dataBytes); return converted; } public static byte[] ConvertEncoding(Encoding sourceEncoding, Encoding destinationEncoding, string data) { var sourceDataBytes = sourceEncoding.GetBytes(data); var converted = Encoding.Convert(sourceEncoding, destinationEncoding, sourceDataBytes); return converted; } public static Encoding GetEncoding(int forEncoding) { return Encoding.GetEncoding(forEncoding); } public static Encoding GetEncoding(string forEncoding) { return Encoding.GetEncoding(forEncoding); } /// <summary> /// Serializes the data per the content type provided /// </summary> /// <typeparam name="T">model to Post, could be null, T, List T</typeparam> /// <param name="data">data to post of type T, List T</param> /// <param name="requestContentType">ApiCrudCallBasics.ContentTypeApplicationJson (application/json) Or ApiCrudCallBasics.ContentTypeApplicationXml (application/xml)</param> /// <returns></returns> public static string SerializeData<T>(T data, string requestContentType) { var serializedData = string.Empty; if (data == null) return serializedData; if (requestContentType == ApiCrudCallBasics.ContentTypeApplicationJson) { serializedData = JsonConvert.SerializeObject(data); } else if (requestContentType == ApiCrudCallBasics.ContentTypeApplicationXml) { var xmlSerializer = new XmlSerializer(typeof(T)); using (StringWriter writer = new StringWriterBase()) { xmlSerializer.Serialize(writer, data); serializedData = writer.ToString(); } } return serializedData; } #endregion #region Validator public static string ValidateBasicInfoMin(ApiCrudCallBasics basicInfo) { if (basicInfo == null) { return "Basic information object is null"; } var errors = new List<string>(); if (string.IsNullOrWhiteSpace(basicInfo.EndPointFullUrl)) errors.Add($"{nameof(basicInfo.EndPointFullUrl)} is required"); if (!string.IsNullOrWhiteSpace(basicInfo.AuthorizationValue) && string.IsNullOrWhiteSpace(basicInfo.AuthorizationType)) errors.Add($"{nameof(basicInfo.AuthorizationType)} cannot be empty when providing {nameof(basicInfo.AuthorizationValue)}"); var message = PutValidationErrorsTogether(errors); return message; } public static string ValidateBasicInfo(ApiCrudCallBasics basicInfo) { //min check var message = ValidateBasicInfoMin(basicInfo); if (!string.IsNullOrWhiteSpace(message)) { return message; } //do the rest of the checks var errors = new List<string>(); if (string.IsNullOrWhiteSpace(basicInfo.RequestContentType)) errors.Add($"{nameof(basicInfo.RequestContentType)} is required"); if (basicInfo.RequestEncoding == null) errors.Add($"{nameof(basicInfo.RequestEncoding)} is required"); if (errors.Count <= 0 ) return string.Empty; message = PutValidationErrorsTogether(errors); return message; } private static string PutValidationErrorsTogether(List<string> errors) { if (errors == null || errors.Count <= 0) return string.Empty; var message = $"Basic info error {Environment.NewLine}{string.Join(Environment.NewLine, errors)}"; return message; } #endregion } }

ApiCrudCallResult

This is the result returned by the methods. It hasn’t changed since what i have posted above

using System.Net; namespace WebRequestTest { public class ApiCrudCallResult<X> where X : class { public HttpStatusCode StatusCode { get; set; } public string ReasonPhrase { get; set; } public bool IsError { get; set; } public bool IsException { get; set; } public string Message { get; set; } /// <summary> /// deserialized object, could be List, int string or just a single object /// </summary> public X ResponseObject { get; set; } } }

ApiCrudCallHelper