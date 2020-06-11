HttpWebRequest fire and forget

I need to do a post from a console app, It will be fire and forget. I do not need to wait for the response since the posting end point is middleware and it is doing all sorts of logging. The console app just need to fire the post with a data and its job is complete. Is my approach correct and that should i use #1 or #2?

I have a sample console app which is posting to free online testing service https://httpbin.org/post

I have a List that i am posting

Test#1: In this case i am just looping through List and calling CallProcess function. CallProcess function is is using Task.Run. I have commented the response code here since this kinds of end up not being truly async. To make it truly async, should i would need to use .GetResponseAsync and .ReadToEndAsync

foreach (var person in persons) { Console.WriteLine($"Processing {person.Id}"); CallProcess(person); }

and then function

private static void CallProcess(Person person) { Console.WriteLine($"CallProcess called for {person.ToString()}"); var endPoint = GetConfigValue("TargetEndpoint", "https://httpbin.org/post"); Task.Run(() => { try { ServicePointManager.SecurityProtocol = (SecurityProtocolType)3072; // SecurityProtocolType.Tls12 HttpWebRequest request = (HttpWebRequest)WebRequest.Create(endPoint); var data = Encoding.ASCII.GetBytes(FillMessage(person)); request.Method = GetConfigValue("TargetMethod", "POST"); request.ContentType = GetConfigValue("TargetContentType", applicationjson); request.ContentLength = data.Length; using (var stream = request.GetRequestStream()) { stream.Write(data, 0, data.Length); } Console.WriteLine($"Push Complete for {person.Id}"); using(var response = (HttpWebResponse)request.GetResponse()) { /* var responseValue = ""; using (var reader = new StreamReader(response.GetResponseStream())) { responseValue = reader.ReadToEnd(); } Console.WriteLine($"Person {person.Id} response : {responseValue}"); */ } } catch(Exception ex) { Console.WriteLine($"ID {person.Id} has error: {ex.ToString()}"); } }); }

Test#2: In this case i have put Task.Run in the loop and then inside it i am calling the CallProcess2 function. Again, i have commented the response code.

foreach (var person in persons) { Task.Run(() => { try { Console.WriteLine($"Processing {person.Id}"); CallProcess2(person); } catch (Exception ex) { Console.WriteLine($"{ex.ToString()}"); } }); }

and CallProcess2 function

private static void CallProcess2(Person person) { Console.WriteLine($"CallProcess called for {person.ToString()}"); var endPoint = GetConfigValue("TargetEndpoint", "https://httpbin.org/post"); ServicePointManager.SecurityProtocol = (SecurityProtocolType)3072; // SecurityProtocolType.Tls12 HttpWebRequest request = (HttpWebRequest)WebRequest.Create(endPoint); var data = Encoding.ASCII.GetBytes(FillMessage(person)); request.Method = GetConfigValue("TargetMethod", "POST"); request.ContentType = GetConfigValue("TargetContentType", applicationjson); request.ContentLength = data.Length; using (var stream = request.GetRequestStream()) { stream.Write(data, 0, data.Length); } Console.WriteLine($"Push Complete for {person.Id}"); using(var response = (HttpWebResponse)request.GetResponse()) { /* var responseValue = ""; using (var reader = new StreamReader(response.GetResponseStream())) { responseValue = reader.ReadToEnd(); } Console.WriteLine($"Person {person.Id} response : {responseValue}"); */ } }

Here is the full code if you want to test it locally. .Net version is 4.5.1

Program.cs