HTTPS redirects back to HTTP sometimes

Hello there!
Weird issue happens, need help
i have url:
https://mysite.com/sslTest?bbb=&eeee=1
In some like random moments if i hit enter on browser url bar it redirects to
HTTP:
http://mysite.com/sslTest?bbb=&eeee=1
I m using chrom
here is my htacces:
RewriteEngine On
RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME}.php -f
RewriteCond %{REQUEST_URI} !/$
RewriteRule (.*) $1\.php [L]
ErrorDocument 404 https://mysite.com/404.php
Options -Indexes
Everything worked all the time and nothing seems to be changed to affect that
Also interesting fact is if i remove query it redirects back to page and
HTTPS
I tried to add:
RewriteCond %{HTTPS} off
RewriteRule (.*) https://%{HTTP_HOST}%{REQUEST_URI} [R=301,L]
What could be a problem?
Page returns error
400