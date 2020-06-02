HttpClient.PostAsync not...posting?

The request is completing, returning statuscode OK, it just… is not… sending the payload, or not sending it in a manner that the webserver is interpreting as appropriate POST data.
I did this to debug:
var temp = await client.PostAsync("http://localhost/sandbox/postdump.php", c);
var tres = temp.Content.ReadAsStringAsync();
and then ran the following in the Immediate Window after the second line:
temp.StatusCode
OK
temp.Headers
{Date: Tue, 02 Jun 2020 19:28:05 GMT
Server: Apache/2.4.38 (Win32) OpenSSL/1.1.1a PHP/7.3.2
X-Powered-By: PHP/7.3.2
}
AcceptRanges: {}
Age: null
CacheControl: null
Connection: {}
ConnectionClose: null
Date: {6/2/2020 7:28:05 PM +00:00}
ETag: null
Location: null
Pragma: {}
ProxyAuthenticate: {}
RetryAfter: null
Server: {Apache/2.4.38 (Win32) OpenSSL/1.1.1a PHP/7.3.2}
Trailer: {}
TransferEncoding: {}
TransferEncodingChunked: null
Upgrade: {}
Vary: {}
Via: {}
Warning: {}
WwwAuthenticate: {}
Results View: Expanding the Results View will enumerate the IEnumerable
temp.Content
{System.Net.Http.HttpConnectionResponseContent}
Headers: {Content-Length: 13
Content-Type: text/html; charset=UTF-8
}
temp.RequestMessage
{Method: POST, RequestUri: 'http://localhost/sandbox/postdump.php', Version: 1.1, Content: System.Net.Http.StringContent, Headers:
{
Content-Type: application/json; charset=utf-8
Content-Length: 41
}}
Content: {System.Net.Http.StringContent}
Headers: {}
Method: {POST}
Properties: Count = 0
RequestUri: {http://localhost/sandbox/postdump.php}
Version: {1.1}
temp.RequestMessage.Content
{System.Net.Http.StringContent}
Headers: {Content-Type: application/json; charset=utf-8
Content-Length: 41
}
temp.RequestMessage.Content.ReadAsStringAsync();
Id = 632, Status = RanToCompletion, Method = "{null}", Result = "{\"CustomerId\": 5,\"CustomerName\": \"Pepsi\"}"
AsyncState: null
CancellationPending: false
CreationOptions: None
Exception: null
Id: 632
Result: "{\"CustomerId\": 5,\"CustomerName\": \"Pepsi\"}"
Status: RanToCompletion
tres
Id = 633, Status = RanToCompletion, Method = "{null}", Result = "array(0) {\n}\n"
AsyncState: null
CancellationPending: false
CreationOptions: None
Exception: null
Id: 633
Result: "array(0) {\n}\n"
Status: RanToCompletion
The request went through. It’s just… not actually a POST request bearing data.
I tried mimicing the website suggested. Same result:
var payload = "{\"CustomerId\": 5,\"CustomerName\": \"Pepsi\"}";
HttpContent c = new StringContent(payload, Encoding.UTF8, "application/json");
HttpRequestMessage r = new HttpRequestMessage
{
Method = HttpMethod.Post,
RequestUri = new Uri("http://localhost/sandbox/postdump.php"),
Content = c
};
var sendtemp = await client.SendAsync(r);
if (sendtemp.IsSuccessStatusCode)
{
Console.WriteLine(sendtemp.Content.ReadAsStringAsync());
}
(Breakpoint on the WriteLine.)
Breakpoint Immediate Window:
sendtemp.StatusCode
OK
sendtemp.Content
{System.Net.Http.HttpConnectionResponseContent}
Headers: {Content-Length: 13
Content-Type: text/html; charset=UTF-8
}
sendtemp.Content.ReadAsStringAsync();
Id = 606, Status = RanToCompletion, Method = "{null}", Result = "array(0) {\n}\n"
AsyncState: null
CancellationPending: false
CreationOptions: None
Exception: null
Id: 606
Result: "array(0) {\n}\n"
Status: RanToCompletion
Again, it’s returning. It’s just telling me that my request had no payload…