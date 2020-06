So i’m doing something wrong here, and i’m not sure what it is.

(client = HttpClient) var payload = "{\"CustomerId\": 5,\"CustomerName\": \"Pepsi\"}"; HttpContent c = new StringContent(payload, Encoding.UTF8, "application/json"); string response = await client.PostAsync("http://localhost/sandbox/postdump.php",c).Result.Content.ReadAsStringAsync();

My PHP page is:

<?php var_dump($_POST); ?>

But the result tells me that $_POST is an empty array.

What… have i done wrong?