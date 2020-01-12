HTTP sending mp4 files

I have a web server that serves mp4 files. When I get a http request for a video that is 35mb, I use “send()” repeatedly in a loop to send 1mb each time.

Chrome and Firefox handle this well and receive no more data than needed. Only if the user has reached far enough in the webplayer, the browser requests/receives more data. IE however, receives my “send()” every two seconds, which means the entire file is downloaded in about a minute. That is not good for a user who only watched 1 min of 14 (considering data consumption/useage).

