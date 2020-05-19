Http auth files blocking the rest of the api

Hello everyone,

I’ve made an http auth api for my frontend. I have a problem were my auth files are requiring authentication for the entire api. This is a problem because it prevents users from creating accounts on my frontend. I haven’t noticed the issue until I deployed it and paired it with my frontend.



app.use(basicAuth);

app.use(‘/users’, require(‘./Authentication/users.controller));

app.use(basicAuth);

^ this is what my server.js file looks like. I’m pretty sure thatandare causing the problem. Is there a way to prevent this from requiring authentication for my entire api? Could I dyamnically useso it only requires authentication on certaim requests/routes.Thanks for all your help!!