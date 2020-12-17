Htmlspecialchars() expects parameter 1 to be string, object given (laravel)

Hello,
I am having an error with my laravel project.
This is my code for userpage.blade.php:
@include('head')
<br><br>
<h1>{{ $username }}</h1>
Hello,
I am having an error with my laravel project.
This is my code for userpage.blade.php:
@include('head')
<br><br>
<h1>{{ $username }}</h1>
I guess we should start with the obvious: is $username a string or an object? If it is an object then does it have a __toString() method?
Yep, very good point. Used print_r to find that out. Thanks!
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.