HTML5Games1

When I try to run npm start and npm run build I get a load of error messages. I have attached a screen shot of the result
Can anyone tell me what I am doing wrong and how to put it right.

Looks like you just need to run npm install first.

Thanks mawburn, My PC is in for an overhaul at the moment but I’ll give this a go when it comes back and let you know the outcome.
Best wishes
Tony

