HTML5Games chapter 2 first game: the Rick game, I am getting stuck? Help

I presume that it’s this book here?

SitePoint Premium HTML5 Games: Novice to Ninja Create impressive and engaging, cross-platform games from scratch. You'll learn how to dissect the elements that make successful games and develop practical skills in game design, loops and user input, animation, maps, collision detection and AI,...

With Chapter 1, I couldn’t run the npm run build command because the book author was bored with the process.

This whole build-setup thing is getting boring, though, so I won’t go into detail. Have a look at the example repo for how I’ve done this

The chapter 1 repo is at https://github.com/spbooks/html5games1/tree/master/ch01

On using the build command that’s in the package.json file:

"build": "browserify src/main.js -o bundle.js -t [ babelify --presets [ env ] ]"

But that’s called bundle.js whereas the book says:

and run npm run build to save the build.js file to disk

Okay, rename bundle.js to build.js

"build": "browserify src/main.js -o build.js -t [ babelify --presets [ env ] ]"

I’m told by npm when I attempt to do npm run build

Error: Cannot find module '@babel/core'

So, it’s time to install that.

npm install --save-dev @babel/core

Does it build? No.

Cannot read property 'bindings' of null while parsing file: C:\Users\paulm\OneDrive\Documents\programming\html-games\src\main.js

I find advice elsewhere on the internet that the solution to that is to use a different preset env.

npm install --save-dev @babel/preset-env

and update the start and build scripts in package.json

"start": "budo src/main.js:build.js --live -- -t [ babelify --presets [ @babel/preset-env ] ]", "build": "browserify src/main.js -o build.js -t [ babelify --presets [ @babel/preset-env ] ]"

and now a separate build.js file can be successfully built.

That’s the chapter 1 issues sorted out. If you can find your way to success with things up to there, then chapter 2 builds on top of chapter 1.