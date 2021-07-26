HTML5 progress bar with Javascript Logic

I want to have a hyperlink file download in an html5 document. I want to link the tag to some vanilla javascript, by ajax and XMLHttpRequest. I want to use the javascript to examine the file download as it leaves the browser and goes to the download client device’s directory. I want to be able to display percentage completed, bytes, kilobytes or Megabytes completed, changing and displaying at the instant the file download progresses, irrespective of any length setting(s) on the progress bar.

I have not been able to debug my own javascript code, or any volunteer code from the internet, particularly code that does NOT use PHP or JQuery.

Is it possible to achieve this using only client side Javascript or CSS or HTML5?

Can someone please respond with some vanilla javascript that runs correctly, in relation to my code fragment included down here, kindly, please?