I am working through Chap 4 of HTML5games Novice to Ninja. I cannot understand section 04 headed “Anchor”, which doesn’t seem to bear any relation to the code examples. What has gone wrong?
HTML5 Games, Difference between text and code
What’s the page number?
^ Without the book to look at I can only guess. Chapter 4 is “Animation, Levels, Maps, Cameras…” I don’t know what a section titled “anchor” could be about. I’m guessing that “anchor” is referring to animation “stop points” or “a tags”. Does the text and code look like either of those might be it?
In any case, yes, being able to look at what you’re referring to would be a big help. Either by providing the page number, or posting relevant snippets.
