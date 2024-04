Hi,

According to Apple, HTML5 full screen is NOT supported on iPhone mobile devices.

Does anyone know another method to stretch the game’s screen to fill entire iPhone screen?

You can visit below itch page for current running build and downloadable source code project.

Hope someone can help with the above as we do not have an iOS mobile device here to test on…

Jesse

https://jesseleepalser.itch.io/t-crisis-v