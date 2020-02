Welcome to the forums, @evansdarryl3.

The code repository for the book is here: https://github.com/spbooks/htmlcss2/

Did you buy the print book direct from SitePoint? As far as I’m aware (and I may be wrong), you need a SitePoint Premium subscription to access the e-books.

Edit: I may have misinterpreted your post - sorry.

Is it a print book you have, or did you purchase it as an e-book from SitePoint?